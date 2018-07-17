One day after President Trump and Vladimir Putin held a controversial press conference in Helsinki, criticism against the president's comments spread like fire. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump clarified his remarks on Russian election meddling, saying that he misspoke a crucial word that changed the entire meaning of his comments about Russia's role in the 2016 election.

"In a key sentence in my remarks," the president told reporters, "I said the word would instead of wouldn't. The sentence should have been, 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia.' Sort of a double negative. So you can put that in, and I think that probably clarifies things." Still, the president denied any Russian influence on the 2016 American presidential election.

