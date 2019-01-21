When Martin Luther King Jr. Day rolls around every January, it's expected that the president will do something to commemorate the birthday of the slain civil rights leader whom the holiday celebrates. President Donald Trump's Martin Luther King Jr. Day message recognizes the holiday, but his detractors are still criticizing the fact that he's not doing anything else to honor King and what he stood for.

Trump marked the holiday by posting the link to his presidential proclamation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Twitter, along with a message to his followers.

"Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter what the color of our skin or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by God," Trump's tweet read.

Besides the proclamation, though, the White House schedule showed that Trump doesn't have any plans for MLK Day, as The Daily Beast noted on Sunday. This isn't necessarily normal behavior for a president, but it's not the first time for Trump; in 2018, as CNN reported, Trump went golfing on MLK Day. Now, the absence of any official White House event to honor the day has drawn the attention of Trump's critics on Twitter and elsewhere.

More to come ...