In a meeting with reporters Wednesday, President Trump said "everyone thinks" he deserves a Nobel prize, but declined to weigh in on whether he himself thinks that he's worthy of the award. The president added that the "the only prize" he wants is "victory for the world."

"Do you deserve a Nobel [Peace] Prize?," a reporter asked the president at the White House.

"Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it," Trump said, chuckling. "You know what I wanna do? I wanna get it finished. The prize I want is victory for the world. Not for even here. I want victory for the world. 'Cause that's what we're talking about. So that's the only prize I want."

Trump's comments came after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize for his attempts to broker a peace deal between North and South Korea. The two countries appear to have had a diplomatic breakthrough in recent weeks, including an historic summit between Moon and North Korean President Kim Jong Un and some symbolic concessions by both sides.

It's unclear what role Trump has played in any of this. However, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone to North Korea twice (once in his previous position as CIA chief), and a face-to-face meeting between Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong-un is reportedly in the final planning stages. On Wednesday, North Korea released three U.S. citizens that it had been detaining, possibly in a show of good faith ahead of the Trump-Kim summit.

It was Moon who initially suggested that Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize, reportedly telling aides flatly that "Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize." Shortly thereafter, 18 House Republicans sent a letter to the Nobel committee formally nominating Trump for the prize (Any federal lawmaker in any country is eligible to nominate somebody for the award, per Nobel rules). On Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also floated the idea, although he added that Trump should only be nominated for the award if he salvages the Iran nuclear deal.

More to come...