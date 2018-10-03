Trump's Presidential Alert Test Ruined Literally Everyone's Day
At 2:18 p.m. ET on Oct. 3, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commision (FOC) sent its first nationwide presidential alert from President Trump. On Twitter, people have reacted in a variety of ways — especially with humor.
The purpose of the nationwide test alert was to inform Americans about a national emergency. Originally, the test alert was to take place on Sept. 20 at 2:18 p.m. ET. According to BuzzFeed, FEMA changed the date in the wake of Hurricane Florence hitting the East Coast of the country.
Now, here's the thing. You might think that your service provider would preclude you from receiving the alert but BuzzFeed reported that over 100 service carriers have agreed to be part of the alert program. So, there's a fairly big chance that most Americans got the message.
The alert read as, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." This won't be the first time that Americans throughout the country received a collective alert on their phones. In the past, people have received alerts for flash floods or other types of potentially dangerous weather. There's also the all-too-familiar alert sent out for child abductions known as the Amber Alert. Here's how some social media users reacted to the presidential text.
For those who may want to block: you can't.
If this tweet doesn't make sense to you, might I suggest reading this report from 2014. What a year.
Considering Trump has committed quite a few spelling errors and verbal gaffes over time, this alert may have surprised some readers. But here's the thing: FEMA sends the text, not the president directly.
Of course, there may have been those who did not know that Oct. 3 would bring with it a loud, potentially jarring nationwide alert. This Twitter user wondered what it was for those who had no prior knowledge of the message.
Here's a little tidbit. While some people may think that the nationwide text was a move made under the Trump administration, the presidential alert is actually part of the Wireless Emergency Alerts system. This was passed by former president Barack Obama in 2016. The general idea, if you will, was to modernize the public alert system. Basically, if something extreme or dangerous were to happen, this system would keep Americans updated and aware.
Of course, with something as significant as this alert, people had to meme it up. And some of them were pretty clever.
For this Twitter user, not getting the presidential alert seemed like the greatest news of his day.
There's some good news for people who don't want to receive tweets as presidential alerts: Trump can't send those. And here's why, according to the law: "The public alert and warning system shall not be used to transmit a message that does not relate to a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or other man-made disaster or threat to public safety." So, rest easy.