President Donald Trump isn't exactly known for his spelling prowess on Twitter. While many of those mistakes end up preserved in the Twitter record forever, others are just too egregious to stay. In an error that fell into the latter category on Sunday morning, Trump misspelled Obama's name in a tweet and then quickly deleted it — but not before the Twitterverse had noticed and preserved it.

"Barrack Obama talked a lot about hope, but Donald Trump delivered the American Dream," Trump wrote in the now-deleted Sunday morning tweet, quoting former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz. "All the economic indicators, what’s happening overseas, Donald Trump has proven to be far more successful than Barrack Obama. President Trump is delivering the American Dream."

Soon afterwards, Trump replaced that tweet with one using the same Chaffetz quote, but with the correct spelling of his predecessor's first name.

This is far from the first time that Trump has misspelled a word that seems like it should be a no-brainer for him. In May, he spelled the first lady's name as "Melanie," in a tweet that was welcoming her home from the hospital where she had been for a minor kidney surgery. This tweet was also quickly deleted and replaced with one where Melania's husband spelled her name correctly.

There was also the infamous "covfefe" incident, in which Trump wrote a tweet that cut off after the mysterious word "covfefe" and left it up for an entire night. Before he had even taken office, Trump spelled "unprecedented" as "unpresidented," leading many on Twitter to wonder if the error was actually a Freudian slip. Trump even misspelled "collusion" once, which Dictionary.com's Twitter account then used as an opportunity to troll him. In fact, Trump's particular spelling and grammar means that even his aides who sometimes write tweets for him pepper them with mistakes here and there, the Boston Globe reported in May 2018.

More to come ...