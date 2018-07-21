On Friday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded the conversation they had prior to the election about paying off Playboy model Karen McDougal, who alleged that she had an affair with Trump. And now the FBI is in possession of the recording, according to CNN. On Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Trump responded to the Michael Cohen tapes with his own passionate accusation.

The FBI reportedly discovered the recordings of Cohen's meetings with Trump during a raid on Cohen's property in April, according to the BBC. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told CNN that most of the tapes are uninteresting, but an anonymous source disputed that claim, telling CNN, "the conversation is not as Giuliani described and is not good for the President." The source refused to go into detail.

Trump's legal team has reportedly reviewed the McDougal tape and maintains that the president didn't break any law, according to the BBC. Early Saturday morning, Trump defended his innocence further, writing on Twitter: "Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client - totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!"

