In a move that some have likened to an act of war on Scotland, President Trump's Scottish golf course has banned Irn-Bru, a wildly popular soft drink in the country, out of fear that the bright orange drink will stain the luxury golf course's carpets. According to The Scotsman, the ban was discovered when a guest attempted to order Irn-Bru, which is more popular in Scotland than Coca-Cola, during an event, but was refused by hotel staff.

The Scotsman reports that Trump Turnberry recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and refurbishment, and that apparently involved spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on carpet replacements. Irn-Bru, sometimes referred to as Scotland's "other national drink" (the first being Scotch), is notorious for creating difficult-to-remove stains.

“We can’t have [Irn-Bru] staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be £500,000 pounds ($678,800) alone,” Trump Turnberry General Manager Ralph Porciani told the Ayrshire Post. “We have villas here with Irn-Bru stains in the carpets, which I can’t let.”

Many were not pleased with the decision. One Twitter user wrote that the Irn-Bru ban is "effectively a declaration of war on Scotland," while another noted the irony of "the orange man ban[ning] the orange drink at Turnberry."

"Trump justified the decision based on the fact Irn Bru could stain the carpets, raising real questions over how he can be allowed inside with that degree of fake tan," joked Scottish journalist Liam Kirkaldy.

It's not surprising that Scots are upset about this, as according to ABC 15, roughly 20 cans of Irn-Bru are sold every second. Fans of the sweet drink already faced a significant setback in April, when a new sugar tax in Great Britain resulted in Irn-Bru's manufacturer cutting the drink's sugar content in half. According to NPR, this led to hoarding, petitions and general consternation among Irn-Bru drinkers in the U.K..

