After nearly a month-long hiatus from the public eye, First Lady Melania Trump's brief return to business as usual on Monday spurred more questions than answers. With the hashtag #whereismelania gaining ground on Twitter and people speculating about her condition and future plans, President Donald Trump tweeted about Melania's absence on Wednesday.

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted. "During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse."

But according to Trump, there's no truth behind any of those stories. "All Fake," he tweeted, adding that "she is doing really well!" Trump went on to accuse multiple reporters of not only seeing Melania in person, but seeing a visibly happy Melania — and failing to report on it.

"Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting," he tweeted. "They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!"

