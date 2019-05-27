Before he was elected president, Donald Trump once claimed that his controversial presence on Twitter allowed him to subvert the media and deliver his message straight to the people. But have Trump's tweets lost their effectiveness? A new analysis of the president's social media presence shows the interaction rate on Trump's tweets has declined steadily over time, according to Axios.

In a sign that Trump's best-loved tool for communication may be weakening, data obtained by Axios from CrowdTangle showed the president's interaction rate has dropped from 0.55 percent to 0.16 percent since his election in November 2016. According to CrowdTangle, a Twitter user's interaction rate is calculated by dividing their number of retweets and likes per tweet by their number of followers. It serves as a means of measuring the user's impact.

Part of Trump's declining interaction rate may be the fact that his tweets aren't as novel as they once were, making news outlets less inclined to cover them and casual news readers less likely to see them. In fact, data suggests Trump tends to repeatedly tweet about the same few things, emphasizing the same point, claim, or argument again and again. For example, according to Axios, Trump has tweeted "No Collusion" 54 times since April 1 alone. In that same time frame, he's tweeted "No Obstruction" 30 times and "Witch Hunt" and "Hoax" 20 and 19 times, respectively.

