Presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rejected David Duke's 2020 presidential endorsement in a terse statement to The Hill on Tuesday. Duke is a founder and former "grand wizard" of the Louisiana branch of the Ku Klux Klan, and he voiced his support for Gabbard in a tweet on Monday.

Duke tweeted a New York Times article about Trump's remark that he wanted to keep troops in Iraq to "watch Iran." Duke wrote, "Tulsi Gabbard in 2020. Finally a candidate for President who will really put America First?" Gabbard strongly opposes military intervention, partially as a result of her time serving in the Iraq war, according to The Hill. Then, later on Monday, Duke tweeted, "Tulsi Gabbard is currently the only Presidential candidate who doesn't want to send White children off to die for Israel." Duke also changed his Twitter header photo to an image of Gabbard with the caption "Finally a candidate who will actually put America First rather than Israel First!"

In a statement to The Hill on Tuesday, Gabbard firmly rejected Duke's endorsement:

I have strongly denounced David Duke’s hateful views and his so-called ‘support’ multiple times in the past, and reject his support. Publicizing Duke's so-called ‘endorsement’ is meant to distract from my message: that I will end regime-change wars, work to end the new cold war and take us away from the precipice of a nuclear war, which is a greater danger now than ever before.

Monday isn't the first time Duke shared support for Gabbard, though. Mother Jones reported that in November 2016 Duke tweeted an article published on his website that advocated for her to be secretary of state. Gabbard responded a few days later with, "U didn't know I'm Polynesian/Cauc? Dad couldn't use "whites only" water fountain. No thanks. Ur white nationalism is pure evil."

