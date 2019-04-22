Arya Stark doesn't crack under pressure, and flirting with a cute blacksmith is no exception. Arya and Robert Baratheon's illegitimate son shared a coy moment in the April 21 episode of Game of Thrones, and Twitter was all over it. Tweets about Arya and Gendry reveal just how much fans want the two warriors to get together, whether winter's coming or not.

If audiences will recall, the two traveled the Kingsroad together back in Season 2. After her father's execution, a Night's Watch recruiter named Yoren cut Arya's hair. Posing as a boy and calling herself Arry, she joined a caravan of Night's Watch recruits headed for the wall. While on the Kingsroad, she met both Hot Pie and Gendry, the latter of whom defends her. But while Arya was a young girl when she and Gendry first met, this time around, she's a bona fide woman. Not only do sparks fly in the forge while they shamelessly flirt with each other, but they have sex later in the episode.

However, fans were mixed on the two characters having sex. Since Arya was a literal child when Game of Thrones began, some audiences were naturally weirded out that she's now out here getting it on.

But others were ecstatic that Arya finally got some.

More to come...