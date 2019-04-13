When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die, and most of the time, you die. In fact, it's amazing that any characters in Westeros are still standing, after the absolute slaughter that was the first seven seasons. And while it's impossible to know what's going to go down in the final installment, here's some theories as to who's going to die in Game of Thrones Season 8.

So far, Game of Thrones' death hall of fame include Ned Stark's beheading, Joffrey's death-by-poison, the Red Wedding's absolute slaughter, Hodor's tragic last stand, Jon Snow's fatal (but then not fatal) backstabbing, Tommen Baratheon's dramatic jump — the list goes on and on. What's more, Season 8 promises to be just as bloody — if not more than — than its predecessors.

In fact, during an HBO panel at the INTV Conference in Israel, Variety reported just how lethal Game of Thrones' conclusion would prove to be. "None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started falling down to their deaths," Francesca Orsi, HBO SVP of drama, said during the panel, referring to the cast's table read. She continued, later saying, "It was amazing. By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes."

And if the cast was crying by the time they'd finished reading through the script, it only stands to reason that audiences will be that much more affected by the final episodes. And while nothing's been revealed so far, here are some guesses as to who's not going to make it.

1. Samwell Tarley Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Our sweet, gentle bookworm will either outlive everyone or get killed as soon as the fighting starts. It's no secret that he's a lover, not a fighter, but perhaps his pure-heartedness will save him in the end.

2. Theon Greyjoy Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO It's honestly inspiring that Theon-turned-Reek-turned-Theon is still alive, but it's doubtful that he'll make it through the ensuing battle.

3. Cersei Lannister Helen Sloane/HBO It would feel incredibly satisfying for Cersei to die after wreaking so much havoc on Westeros. And this theory holds some water, too, if audiences will recall Cersei's flashback at the beginning of Season 5. While visiting a witch named Maggy the Frog as a girl, Cersei was told that she would have three children, but that they would die. As viewers already know, that part of that prophecy came true, since Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen have all passed away. "And when your tears have drowned you," the prophecy continued, "the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you." Hmm, seems like Cersei isn't going to get out of this one alive.

4. Euron Greyjoy Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO Simply put, Euron is too evil to make it. He deserves to be killed, just like Littlefinger and Ramsay Bolton were punished for their crimes.

5. Brienne of Tarth Helen Sloane/HBO Brienne is too upstanding, too pure, to survive the final showdown. She'll likely sacrifice herself in order to save someone else before it's all said and done.

6. The Night King courtesy of HBO This dude is toast. As Dover40 predicted on Reddit, "The night King is a seasoned warrior for millennia and Jon doesn't stand much of a chance. The only way to beat the Night King is for Bran to Warg into the NK's head and distract him just enough for Jon to kill him. I think when Jon kills the NK with Bran inside him so to speak will kill Bran as well."

7. Bran Stark Helen Sloane/HBO If the above theory proves to be true, then that means our beloved Bran is done-for, too.

8. The Mountain photo courtesy of HBO This Frankensteined version of Gregor Clegane (if that's who it really is) is essentially dead already, so if he and his brother face off in the much-anticipated Cleganebowl, hopefully the Hound will come out on top.

9. Melisandre courtesy of HBO The Red Woman has already outlived her welcome in Westeros, and she would be a pretty disposable character to kill off.

10. Varys Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Although Varys has been essential so far in the story, he's a bit too slimy to make it to the end.

11. Jorah Mormont Helen Sloane/HBO Dany's lovesick right-hand man seems to have resigned himself to death for a while, and would gladly die for the Dragon Queen. He's already escaped death once, after contracting Greyscale, but it's still doubtful he'll survive this time around.

12. Jaime Lannister Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO While he may be somewhat reformed, it's doubtful Jaime will make it through Season 8. As he told the site Star2, "I had a great last scene. It was absolutely beautiful. It was the perfect way to end." He continued, saying, "I didn't expect to be emotional, so I don't know what happened. I had allergy, there was something in my eye." And while this could go either way, all signs point to death for Jaime Lannister.

13. Daenerys Targaryen Helen Sloane/HBO It's likely that either Khaleesi or Jon is the Azor Ahai, which means that one of them has got to go. And since Jon has already technically died, it may be the Dragon Queen's turn to take one for the proverbial team.

14. Grey Worm photo courtesy of HBO Grey Worm has been groomed to protect the crown with his life, and that's likely what he'll end up doing.