Former President Bill Clinton was on NBC's Today on Monday to talk about his new book, but the interview took a turn when he was asked about the affair that led to his impeachment more than 20 years ago. Growing heated, Clinton said he never apologized to Monica Lewinsky personally. Now, people are posting tweets about what Clinton said about Lewinsky and arguing whether the Clinton and Lewinsky relationship should be viewed in the lens of the #MeToo movement.

Clinton was asked about the affair by NBC's Craig Melvin, who brought up recent critics who have suggested that Clinton should have resigned at the time. The most controversial part of Clinton's response came when he was asked whether he thought he owed Lewinsky an apology. Clinton said:

No, I do not — I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public.

He said several times that his public apology was sufficient. "I dealt with it 20 years ago plus, and two-thirds of the American people sided with me," Clinton said. The former president also suggested that he had faced consequences as a result of the scandal, pointing out he was in debt leaving the White House. Clinton also said he had empowered women throughout his political career.

Before getting upset, Clinton said that he wouldn't feel differently now during the #MeToo era because he "felt terrible then."

Lewinsky penned an op-ed in Vanity Fair in March. She took responsibility for her role in the affair. But she also wrote, "He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college."

Twitter re-litigated the matter on Monday after the Clinton interview aired.

1) Several Remarked On How Clinton Grew Heated He did accuse Melvin of "omitting facts" to prevent "one side" of the story.

2) Clinton Was Accused Of Making Himself The Victim Clinton pointed out he had suffered as a result of the affair.