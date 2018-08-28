With a seemingly endless amount of cast members on Bachelor in Paradise, it can be tough for contestants to stand out. It's just impossible to show everything, and honestly, not all stories are equally entertaining. During Monday night's episode, Kevin Wendt came out of the woodwork. And as a result, Bachelor in Paradise viewers tweeted about Kevin — a lot.

At first, it wasn't looking like a good episode for Kevin. Kevin told Astrid he wished other guys asked her out on dates so she would know what it's like to "miss" him. The viewers couldn't help getting vicariously offended for Astrid regarding Kevin's audacity to knock their relationship for essentially being "too good," even though they've only been dating for seven days.

Then he went to her, explained exactly where he was coming from with previous reality TV dating experience on The Bachelorette Canada and The Bachelor Winter Games, and admitted that he gets a lot out of going to therapy twice a week. After his initial slip-up in the episode, Kevin redeemed himself when he and Astrid were able to maturely work through their differences and get to a better place in their relationship.

Kevin was also the only person in the entire cast who told Kendall that Leo kissed Chelsea on the same day he had a date with her. He even confessed to Leo that he was the one who said something, insisted that he wasn't trying to cause additional drama, and emphasized that he felt like it was wrong that Kendall was out of the loop when she had some major decisions to make. He even ended up quoting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and winning the audience over even more.

Kevin went from having a stable relationship in the background of the show, away from the dramatic stories, to offending the viewers for a second, to getting the fandom on his side. And this was all in one episode. The fans definitely had a lot to say about Kevin on Twitter.

1 Did The Producers Meddle? Kevin questioning his relationship with Astrid felt like it came out of nowhere. Did the producers have their hand in this plot twist?

2 He Was Questioning A Seven-Day Relationship Were they only in Paradise for seven days or had Kevin and Astrid only been together for seven days? Either way, there's nothing wrong with not facing relationship tests within just one week of hanging.

3 What Was He Doing? At first, it was tough to know what to make of Kevin's worries about Astrid. She has done nothing wrong this whole time

4 He Made Sense The More He Talked Once Kevin articulated his concerns about dating on reality TV and acclimating to real life after, he started to make a lot of sense.

5 He Seems Like A Catch Kevin is bringing a lot to the table. This is someone who knows how to communicate well and makes the effort to do so, a sad rarity in reality television.

6 He Gained Sympathy From The Viewers It makes sense that Kevin would be nervous after previous attempts to make a reality TV relationship work in real life.

7 He & Astrid Worked Through Their Troubles Very Well Astrid and Kevin's relationship dynamic is so refreshing to see. Are they sure they're on the right show?

8 He Said He Goes To Therapy Kevin being so open about therapy was something that really stood out to the viewers.

9 He May Be Too Mature For 'BIP' Kevin comes across as mature, logical, vulnerable, and so many other things.

10 He Sets A Great Example If only the other guys on this show (and in real life) were like Kevin. The world would be a better place and dating would be so much easier to navigate.

11 He Stirred Up Some Great Drama Kevin telling Kendall that Leo kissed Chelsea right after their date was 1. the right thing to do, and 2. entertaining television. Thank you, Kevin, for making the episode more exciting.

12 He Is The Guy To Root For In Paradise Kevin is just killing it. He is making all the right moves. Well, he made all of the right moves from the beginning of the episode on... Once he made it past the drama with Astrid, he really shined.

13 He Called Out The Instagram Thirst Monsters Kevin broke down that fourth wall and said what many viewers are thinking: Most of these people are probably on the show for the Instagram followers.

14 He Just Seems Like A Great Guy The verdict is in: The viewers are here for Kevin. He went from being the guy in the background to the guy we all want to see more from.

15 He Knew Leo Was Never Going To Tell Kendall About The Kiss It's pretty obvious that Leo had zero intentions of being honest with Kendall. Kevin was there for Kendall and he called out Leo for being shady.