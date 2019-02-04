Usually the aim of Super Bowl ads is to get people talking, right? Well, one brand may not have anticipated the reaction to their commercial this year. On Sunday, T-Mobile's 2019 Super Bowl ad sparked backlash on Twitter. Some people pointed out the ad's portrayal of women felt a bit sexist. The apparent takeaway from the commercial? Women can't make up their minds about what to eat for dinner, and oh wow, it's so annoying to the men in their lives.

In 2019, the idea that women are overly indecisive is unfairly stereotypical — not to mention, it's played out. It also doesn't probably help that the song in the background is Fine Young Cannibals' "She Drives Me Crazy" with lyrics that include, "She drives me crazy / like no one else."

And while the commercial was likely intended to spark some laughs among couples who find themselves in the perpetual "What do you want to eat for dinner?" debate, the joke seemed to be a swing and a miss, according to Twitter at least. Instead of coming across lighthearted, the internet was not about it — at all.

Here's T-Mobile's Super Bowl commercial titled "What's for Dinner?", which also appears to be a partnership with Taco Bell:

T-Mobile on YouTube

Again, it's worth noting that the ad was likely created with pure intentions, poking fun at couples' disagreements over meal choice. But good intentions don't always translate, especially when the end result seemingly gives women the short end of the stick.

Here's a look at some of the fan tweets about the ad and what seemed so off:

