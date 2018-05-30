On Wednesday, President Donald Trump has a high-profile meeting with a world famous Kim, but not the one you might be thinking about ― that's right, it's reality TV star Kim Kardashian. And it comes as no surprise that Twitter roasted Trump's meeting with Kardashian, noting (among other things) that the commander-in-chief might have wished he were meeting with a foreign head of state instead.

For months, you might remember, Trump and his administration had touted a possible meeting with Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, as part of a diplomatic process aimed at denuclearizing the country and reducing the risk of war on the Korean peninsula. Those plans apparently fell through last week, however, as Trump announced the summit had been cancelled, dealing a decisive blow to his self-proclaimed Nobel Peace Prize chances. This week, Trump has reportedly renewed his effort to arrange a meeting.

Now, though, he'll be meeting face-to-face with, well a Kim, although not the one he'd initially hoped. Kardashian, 37, is paying a visit to the White House in the hopes of swaying Trump's attitudes relating to the prison system and incarceration, as well as towards his use of presidential pardons. Kardashian has been a vocal advocate for the release of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman currently serving a life sentence on a first-time, non-violent drug conviction.

Here are some of the funniest and sharpest tweets going around about the Trump-Kardashian "summit" on Wednesday, which back during Trump's heyday as the host of The Apprentice would've probably been a major TV event.

I'll Win The Nobel, Easy On more than one occasion, Trump raised the possibility that he'd win the Nobel Peace Prize through negotiations with the North Korean leader.

Supreme Leader Kim Kardashian The White House gift shop is still selling those coins commemorating the summit between Trump and Kim, even though it's totally unclear it'll ever happen. It might make more sense for them to pivot to these Trump/Kardashian coins, but as of yet it hasn't happened.

We Live In A World It's being reported that Trump is still pushing for a meeting with Kim Jong Un, although whether or not it will happen seems entirely up in the air. The summit was originally slated for June 12.

Got His Kims Mixed Up Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, made headlines last month when he spoke out as a supporter of Trump's. It wasn't the first time he'd said as much, however ― after the 2016 presidential election, he said he would've voted for Trump, if he'd chosen to vote.

I Get It Now It remains to be seen whether Kardashian's appeals on behalf of Johnson will be fruitful; the 62-year-old has already spent more than two decades behind bars.

Trump's Going To Ask Kardashian has defended her decision to meet with Trump, as well as her husband's pro-Trump views, accusing people of trying to "demonize" the star rapper for his political views.

The Only Logical Explanation It was very clear that the White House was very eager to arrange the proposed summit with the North Korean leader, as it provided frequent updates on the status of the negotiations for weeks. Such a meeting would have been (and still will be, if it ends up happening) unprecedented, representing the highest-level diplomatic negotiations between an American president and the Kim ruling family.