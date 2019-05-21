Now that the second episode of Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is here, fans are getting to know her contestants a little better. One of them, in particular, is starting to stand out — and not just because he got the first one-on-one date. Based on all of the tweets flooding in, fans are convinced that Tyler G. is the next Jared Haibon.

Between his date with Hannah and their conversation at dinner, Tyler got plenty of screen time on Monday night, and that also just so happened to give fans a chance to realize that he looks a lot like Jared. To be totally clear, looking like Jared isn't a bad thing — he's an attractive dude, and he's ended up with a very happy ending in Bachelor Nation. It took him awhile to realize it, but he's now engaged to Ashley Iaconetti after spending time on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. If you're going to take after someone from this franchise, Jared's a pretty good option.

Fans wasted absolutely no time making Jared/Tyler G. comparisons on Twitter, and it's hard to deny the evidence, especially when looking at photos of the two of them side by side. And when you compare them both in similar posts, they look like they're distant relatives at the very least. Even Jared's own fiancée, Ashley I., took notice.

Some fans thought they looked like brothers, and others even went as far as to say they were twins.

Others went on to say that it was definitely the facial structure and the facial hair that was to blame for the resemblance, which makes a lot of sense — they do look a lot alike in that department.

Some people thought that although Tyler G. did look a lot like Jared, it wasn't just Jared that he favored — it was Jared and another celebrity. The popular opinion seemed to be Tim Tebow, which definitely makes sense, since Tyler does look like both of these men.

We'll never have to wonder what it would look like if Tim Tebow and Jared Haibon had a baby, because now we know. It is Tyler G.

Another person thought that Tyler actually looked like a combination of Jared and another Bachelor album — Tanner Tolbert, who is now married to Jade Roper. It's easy to see how that could be true, too, since he does look a little bit like Tanner as well.

Basically, Tyler has a super familiar face in general, so if you caught yourself wondering where you'd seen him before, you're definitely not the only one.

So far, Jared has yet to reveal his thoughts on having a Bachelor lookalike, including whether or not he agrees with this comparison. But maybe, through Tyler G., his legacy will live on. Will Tyler go on to fall in love with someone he meets on Bachelor In Paradise, or will he find his happy ending with Hannah? Only time will tell.