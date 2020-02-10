Twitter Is Praising Luke T For Bringing Consent Into The 'Love Island' Villa

Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge have fast become one of the most popular couples in the Love Island 2020 villa. While there’s been no shortage of drama this season, Luke has been making headlines for different reasons. Last night the Darlington FC footballer was praised by Twitter users for asking Siânnise if it was OK to touch her in the hideaway.

Both the Love Island contestants and fans watching at home were ecstatic when Luke and Siânnise got the opportunity to spend a little bit of alone time together last night (Feb. 9). While there obviously isn’t total privacy in the hideaway (you’ve still got the nations eyes on you), the couple looked made up to be out of the shared bedroom for one night. And right at the beginning of the evening, while Siânnise gave Luke a cute little lap dance, Luke asked if it was alright to touch her, proving just how easy it is to asked for consent with your partner.

Sadly, Luke slightly undermined this tender moment when, later on, he divulged too many details about his night with Siânnise to the other boys. However, irregardless of his actions afterwards, Luke's behaviour in the hideaway was a teaching moment, proving how easy it is to establish boundaries and make sure your partner is comfortable in a physical relationship. And Love Island Twitter were here for it...

