If you've ever heard the words "Cookies & Creme Twix" before, it has most likely been as someone cast their eyes into the middle ground, staring into the distant past of candy yore. Because such a thing did exist, and was launched in 1990, according to iconic snack chronicling website The Impulsive Buy. Those who were distressed at it being discontinued in the early '90s will be heartened to know that it's making a comeback — Mars Wrigley announced it is releasing a Cookies & Creme Twix in January 2020, a full 30 years after its initial run.

To fully put the love for the first version of this bar into perspective, there's a Facebook page dedicated to its return, as well as an online petition — pretty impressive, considering there wasn't even much of an internet to speak of the first time this bar saw life. It seems the efforts were well worth it. Per Mars Wrigley, this new version "features chocolate cookie bars, an all-new, soft-creme center packed with crunchy cookie bits, all while covered in creamy milk chocolate." Basically, a Twix and an Oreo had a baby, and now you can eat your wildest dreams come true.

Mars Wrigley

Isn't she beautiful? The blue packaging will make it easy for eagle-eyed fans to spot on shelves come January. That said, if you're in the market for some delicious new shakeups to your candy routine, the Twix Cookies & Creme Bar is just the tip of the delicious iceberg. Mars Wrigley also confirmed the arrival of Fudge Brownie M&M's, describing them as a "bite-size brownie experience paired with the colorful fun of M&M'S, creating an easy-to-portion take on a nostalgic favorite." Those will hit shelves come April 2020, so just about the time you've hit your 1,000th Twix Cookies & Creme Bar, if my math and the rumbling in my stomach don't fail me.

Mars Wrigley

Also headed to shelves are new Skittles Dips, which are the OG Skittles you know and love covered with a "soft, creamy yogurt-flavored coating." As a lifelong yogurt stan, I'm delighted to inform you that they'll be hitting shelves in February 2020 in all the usual flavors — Strawberry, Orange, Grape, Green Apple, and Lemon. It's a little bit upsetting to me that I am now craving Skittles-flavored yogurt right now, but the heart wants what it wants, even if the heart comes perilously close to creating an unholy dairy disaster.

Mars Wrigley

Anyway, your main takeaway from all this information is that 2020 is going to be stacked, candy-wise. We've got new Twix, new M&M's, and new Skittles on the horizon, so the world is basically your candy oyster. Can't wait until 2020 to get your hands on these new releases? Good news — there's a chance to win a sneak peek taste. Keep your eyeballs on Twix, M&M’S, and Skittles social media pages for posts explaining how to enter. That is, if you can still read any posts through your grateful candy-loving tears.