Anyone who says that you shouldn't enjoy ice cream in the winter is wrong — ice cream is timeless, and cozying up in bed with a pint is the arguably the best kind of cold about the entire season. If you're the kind of person who has one or two go to flavors and doesn't stray much from them, it might be time to broaden your horizons: Twix has something in store for us. The classic candy bar line, owned by Mars, Inc., is expanding their offerings far beyond the treat line under the drugstore registers. They've officially released an all-new Twix Triple Chocolate Ice Cream Bar, and it's pretty much a dream come true.

According to all-things-sweets Instagram account @candyhunting, the newly-debuted bars are in stores now. "They have chocolate ice cream, caramel, chocolate cookie pieces, and a chocolatey coating," Candy Hunting describes, and my mouth is already watering. You may already know that classic Twix ice cream bars do exist, but the triple chocolate treat is the first spin-off from the brand's beloved status quo caramel biscuit flavoring. Mars, Inc. confirms it: "It will be the first-ever flavor innovation for TWIX Ice Cream brand." It's the beginning of a new era.

Where can you get your hands on one of these frozen delights? Candy Hunting took to Instagram to let followers know that they found the item at Pick N' Save, a grocery chain owned by Kroger. Make sure to keep your eye out for the ice cream bars at your local Pick N' Save or Kroger, but don't fret if you can't find them. The treats were just released in the past month, so we might see more and more of them on shelves as 2019 goes on. Until then, you can pretty easily get your hands on the Twix Triple Chocolate Candy Bar, which you can find sold online here (or, of course, get a classic Twix if that one will always hold a special place in your heart).

In other delightful ice-cream related news, Mars, Inc.-owned Snickers has also recently debuted a brand new ice cream bar. According to Mars, the SNICKERS Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars will be made of peanut buttery-chocolate ice cream and coated in dark chocolate. The dark chocolate bar will be the first-ever new flavor for Snickers, so if the brand is your go-to candy bar you might want to keep a lookout for this treat to hit shelves. Not too often do you see a popular candy bar release a dark chocolate-version of their typical product, and even the description looks delicious.

Winter might be dominated by hot chocolate and warm cookies, but ice cream should never be looked down upon as a treat during the cold, snowy days of the season. All desserts are good desserts in my book, and I don't know how anyone could say no to Twix triple chocolate ice-cream. Who knows, if fans seem to love this one, Twix might even release more flavors — and I honestly can't think of anything better than that.