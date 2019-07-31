Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette had a very unconventional ending. Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt, dumped Jed, and asked Tyler Cameron out. Still, Hannah isn't the only one whose love story is unclear. Will she and Tyler get back together? Will he be the Bachelor instead? Tyler is open to being the Bachelor, but it's not a decision he's taking lightly.

Tyler had his first post-reality TV interview with four-time Bachelor franchise alum Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files. They recorded this right after the live portion of the finale on July 30. Tyler hadn't seen Hannah since she dumped him in Greece. Then, Hannah asked him out on live television and he talked with Nick right after without any time to digest the situation. Or to get that drink with Hannah.

Nick addressed the major elephant in the room when he said, "What's next for you? What do you want to do with your young life? Obviously, being the Bachelor is a possibility." Then, Nick got more direct when he asked, "Is that something you would say 'yes' to?" Initially, Tyler admitted, "I don't know. I'm all over the map about that one," which is very understandable. There is a lot up in the air right now. Again, he didn't even grab that drink with Hannah yet.

Tyler went on to explain, "You know, I have a lot of things I gotta sit down and think about when it comes to that. That's a lot of responsibility. It's a great opportunity, but it comes with a lot of responsibility. I don't know." Yes. It. Does. He has received a ton of love from the members of Bachelor Nation, but every single lead gets at least some criticism from the fandom. Even Tyler wouldn't be immune to that. And as viewers have seen, being the Bachelor or Bachelorette isn't the easiest task.

Aside from looking for love, Tyler has other things going on in his life as well. He mentioned to Nick that he is starting a non-profit with his close friend Matt James. He even suggested that his friend Matt should be the next Bachelor instead. Tyler proposed that Matt should "Maybe just skip [The Bachelorette] and go to The Bachelor."

That is a pretty a surprising choice since Matt didn't even make a cameo appearance during Tyler's time on The Bachelorette. However, Tyler does have another suggestion for the lead role, fellow contestant Mike Johnson. Tyler remarked, "Mike's amazing." Between the two of them, Tyler insisted, "You can't go wrong with either way." In general, Tyler concluded during the podcast, "You can't go wrong with many of the guys from our cast." Well, that's not completely true, especially in regard to the final four guys who are not Pete Weber.

While Tyler has a lot to sort through, there's one person who's not enthusiastic about him becoming the Bachelor, Hannah herself. In a July 31 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah confessed, "I think it would be a little hard to see him as the Bachelor because there's still feelings there, but I would support him in his happiness."

She also remarked, "I think that the main thing is figuring out what will make both of us happy, and if that's for him to go on and to have the opp to be the Bachelor, I would support him in finding his happiness, just like he supported me with Jed."

It's tough deciding what to root for: Tyler ending up with Hannah or Tyler handing out roses on his own season. No one can blame Tyler for being "all over the map" with that one. He had to relive a heartbreaking split, watching his ex get her heart broken, and he was asked out in the most high pressure way possible. No matter what Tyler decides to do, one thing is for sure: Bachelor Nation will be rooting for him.