After witnessing Hannah's proposal and then brutal breakup with Jed on The Bachelorette, it seemed like she was ending this season as a single woman. But then, she revealed that she still has feelings for her runner-up, Tyler C... and on After The Final Rose, it looked like there were definitely sparks there. But will Hannah and Tyler get back together now that The Bachelorette is over?

Chris Harrison didn't bring Tyler out until the very end of After The Final Rose, and it was after a pretty heavy conversation between Hannah and Jed where they discussed their split. She confirmed that they're no longer together, and then she told Chris that her feelings for Tyler "didn't just go away" since she saw him last. It seemed like a definite stretch that they could end up getting back together, but suddenly, it felt possible.

And although it was a little awkward for them to come face to face again, their exchange was full of respect. Tyler talked about how much he admired Hannah's strength while watching her this season as the episodes have aired, and Hannah admitted that she meant it when she told him she loved him and that she'd been thinking about him a lot since the show.

And that's when it happened: Hannah said that Tyler is an "incredible guy," and she's a "single girl," so why not give it a shot? She asked him to get drinks with her, and Tyler agreed and told her to let him know the time and place. It seems like these two are, at the very least, going on a date together, and if they still have chemistry, who knows what could happen?

So no, Hannah and Tyler aren't exactly back together, but it seems like there's definitely a chance that they could be in the future. And for fans who really loved their relationship on the show, that's a way better outcome than what any of them expected when they ended things during that final rose ceremony.

Hannah's obviously been through a lot, after finding out that Jed lied to her and then having to break off an engagement that she really thought was with the person she was going to spend the rest of her life with. Seeing her conversations with Jed on Tuesday night really proved how hurt she had been by his actions. But now, it seems like there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and she could end up getting the happy ending she hoped for after all — just not exactly how she thought it would happen.

Whatever happens with Tyler and Hannah next, hopefully they'll keep fans updated. If you're planning on refreshing Instagram to see if they post any stories from their date, don't worry — you're definitely not the only one.

And who knows? Maybe this time next year, Hannah and Tyler could be engaged. But what matters most is that Hannah seems happy, despite having her heart broken, and it's great to see that she hasn't let it sour her on love.