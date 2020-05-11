It's been just over two months since Tyler Cameron lost his mom Andrea Hermann Cameron to a brain aneurysm. As he continues to grieve, he tells Bustle that having his Bahamian potcake Harley around is "like therapy," for him.

"When I was in New York this past year, I had to give [Harley] to my mom to take care of. And then my mom passed," he says. "Today, [Harley and I are] inseparable." The reality star had moved to the city from his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, after appearing on the Bachelorette. His mom's death closely aligned with the coronavirus outbreak, so he and The Quarantine Crew — pups included — remain isolated in the sunshine state today.

"Me and Harley are together again always, and it feels like I have a little piece of my mom," the Barkitecture star adds. "Every night when I need something to hug or whatever... I call her into my room, I open up my arms, and she literally comes and lays on my chest. It's the best thing ever. It takes all the pressure off of you and everything's gonna be OK."

May 10 marked Tyler's first Mother's Day without Andrea, and along with sending off a floating lantern in her honor, he shared an Instagram photo of her with Harley. "Last pic taken with mama ❤️," he captioned the post.

Now more than ever, he knows the impact of a pet's love. "I grew up with dogs my whole life," he says. "[But] I think because I'm older, I can really learn to appreciate [them now] ... she means the world to me."

That's part of the reason why he decided to make his TV hosting debut with Barkitecture, a new Quibi show in which he builds over-the-top dog houses for spoiled pooches alongside interior designer Delia Kenza.

He's a dog lover and a contractor, so, in his own words, "It just was a perfect fit."