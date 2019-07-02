Things can't get pretty competitive on The Bachelorette, which is why it's always important to maintain your sense of humor as to not fall too far down the drama-filled rabbit hole. Thankfully, some of the guys have managed to do this with ease, and based on Tyler C.'s live tweets about The Bachelorette, this particular contestant has proven to be just as charming in real life as he comes across on-screen. So if you aren't already a Tyler stan, one glimpse at his Instagram and Twitter accounts may very well be enough to change your mind on the matter.

Throughout the season, Tyler has always tried to make Hannah feel special. Whenever Luke P. attempts to steal focus from the conversation or make everything about him (which is often), Tyler does his best to remind the group that they're here for Hannah and she's what really matters. Sure, made a few jabs at Luke when they've been forced to converse, but he never brings any of that negativity to his time with Hannah. In fact, Luke's name never even gets brought up during their time together. And while you may think Tyler is a little too good to be true, his latest Twitter remarks suggest otherwise. For example...

This Astute Prediction About Luke P.'s Spelling Skills

He may not immerse himself in all the drama Luke P. creates, but that doesn't mean he isn't willing to poke a little fun at the guy when the opportunity presents itself.

This Spot-On Pop Culture Reference

Any guy who can make rom-com references on the spot, is a guy worth keeping around.

This Honest Confession

The majority of his latest one-on-one date with Hannah consisted of the two of them being on horseback, which didn't exactly go as smoothly as planned. But as usual, Tyler made the most out of it and was able to crack jokes about his stellar horseback riding skills (or lack thereof) after the fact.

When His Bromance Was On Full Display

The Bachelorette may be a competition, but that doesn't mean they can't establish some solid friendships along the way. And that greeting that Tyler gave Peter when he came back from the group dating, knowing it meant he was safe for another week, proves that this bromance is going strong. Even if Tyler doesn't end up with Hannah at the end, he felt good knowing that there were some solid guys still around that could make her happy, which is what's most important to him. (Also, it really is super impressive he didn't spill a drop of his drink even while jumping into Peter's arms.)

The fact that Tyler takes time out of his day to tweet along with his followers and watch the episode air live shows just how much this whole experience meant to him. Will Hannah choose him at the end of all this? That remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure — this guy has definitely proven to be more than worthy of that final rose.