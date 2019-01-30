Of all of the things you don't want to find in your food, rubber is probably pretty high on the list. In fact, I didn't even realize that rubber could get into your food, but Tyson Foods is recalling chicken nuggets because of a potential contamination issue — that is, there may be rubber in your nugs. And I'm not talking about a few nuggets. Tyson is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets, which is, technically speaking, a ridonk amount of chicken nuggets. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall has been posted after custom complaints about "extraneous material" in their Panko Chicken Nugget products and the recall applies throughout the country. Luckily, so far there have been no reports of adverse effects from eating the nuggets.

They have also have made clear that customers should check their freezers, out of fears that customers will have already bought the products and put them away without realizing they may be contaminated. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers," the recall explained. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

If you've bought nuggets from them, the USDA gave a little more information on the packages being recalled:

"5-lb. plastic packages of 'Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS' with a 'BEST IF USED BY' date of 'NOV 26 2019,' case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-13556' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide."

It hasn't been a great period for chicken lovers, as this recall comes right on the heels of a massive Purdue recall on Monday. Purdue voluntarily recalled a whopping 16,011 pounds (or approximately 21,348 packages) of their Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets because of a labeling issue. Which is again, technically speaking, an effing lot of nuggets. This recall only affects those in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Washington, D.C..

"These items were produced with the wrong back panel label and have an incorrect ingredient statement that did not have the milk allergen declared on the package," the Purdue website explains. "The back panel placed on the package was UPC Code 72745-00129. The correct Perdue Fun Shapes UPC Code is 72745-00107." Their website also gave more information about which products were affected:

"The recall is isolated to only PERDUE® Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets and does not include any frozen fully cooked chicken nuggets. These items have a 'USE BY Date of MAR 11 2019' with a Lot Code Date Stamp range 17009010-19009010. The package also bear establishment number 'P-369.'"

It certainly seems like there are a lot of recalls happening at the moment. So if you're a chicken nuggets fan or your regularly buy from either of these two brands, it's worth checking any chicken products you've bought recently. Remember to check your freezers and the back of your fridge, just in case you have any contaminated products lingering around. If you do suspect that your product falls under either of these recalls, either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase to get a refund. It's always better to be safe than sorry — so stay safe, chicken lovers.