When you jump into an Uber, you probably have only one thing on your mind: getting to your destination, wherever it is. You might get distracted along the way; maybe by talking to your Uber driver, texting, or just staring out the window in a daze. You probably don't even consider the possibility that you could be leaving something very important behind. But it's definitely something that happens all the time: things fall out of handbags and pockets without someone even noticing, or you end up forgetting to grab something in your hurry to get to wherever you're going. Some of those things, however, can be sort of... random. And this is proven by Uber's newly released Lost And Found index, which details some of the weirdest things people have left in Uber cars.

Bustle got a first look at the index, and discovered some really interesting info that will definitely have us double-checking everything before we get out of our next Uber car — and you're going to feel the same way. That's especially true if you live in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami. According to Uber's data, these are the five most forgetful cities in the U.S., with NYC landing at number one. That makes sense when you think about it: These are busy, crowded cities full of millions of people all trying to get somewhere important. You're bound to forget something in the hustle and bustle!

If you're in an Uber on a Sunday or a Saturday, you should also take extra care of your possessions. These are apparently the two days when people are most likely to leave things behind. Again, that makes sense: it's the weekend, and many passengers are probably under the influence of some sort of alcohol. You're also most likely to lose something between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and again, that sounds exactly right: you're more likely to be exhausted in the middle of the night.

The most frequently forgotten items left in Uber cars aren't surprising either. It's pretty much exactly what you would expect: phones, wallets, keys, glasses, headphones, IDs, etc. It's actually the other stuff that has got me interested.

According to Uber's Index, people have left behind some seriously random items. Some of them are things you wouldn't expect someone to be carrying around at all, others are really valuable, and you'll be shocked that someone let them slip away. The list is actually really amusing to read through.

One of the strangest things left behind? A Star Wars Encyclopedia. How do you forget that?! It has to be huge and heavy! It's not something that you just accidentally lose sight of — yet it's happened. Someone forgot a flat-screen TV, which... I can't even begin to understand how that happened. One person left behind a butcher knife, which is actually pretty terrifying. Someone forgot a cat carrier, and I can only hope there was not an actual cat inside. And then there was the forgotten jetpack. How?! (Also, someone maybe forgot their brother, which... raises many questions.)

That doesn't even cover the most valuable items. One passenger left behind a 1.3 carat round diamond, and I honestly hope they got it back ASAP because yikes! Another person forgot their divorce papers, although maybe that was on purpose? Someone forgot their college diploma, which is kind of sad, and someone else lost a letter from their boyfriend who was in jail. Why was that even out?!

The rest of the list is just as strange, random, and outrageous. Check out the top 50 weirdest things people have left in Uber cars, and remember: this is just the top 50. That means there's more!

Burger King visor Divorce papers Star Wars Encyclopedia Gold grills with diamonds Originally signed Jessie James Decker CD Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail A 1.3 carat round diamond 2 packets of Dead Sea mud Bag with a Kevin Durant Jersey + a Mario doll Rhinestone mask Detox tea Tax returns Long board with rasta colors Slice of pizza Marriage certificate Ukulele Cat carrier Box full of hair extensions Nintendo 64 Bushnell Golf Rangefinder Dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin Flute Bulletproof vest Flat screen TV A black collapsible wagon Jetpack A green Birkenstock right shoe Harmonica Jamaica Slippers French bulldog statues Leaf Blower Kids scooter Laundry hamper Fly fishing rod Minnie Mouse light up ears My brother Butcher knife Tuxedo Feather headband Nuggets & large fries A single dart Emoji lunch box Orange air mattress A bride’s veil Pool cue Pink stuffed animal pig College diploma Pokemon card holder Red cape Forest Green alpaca scarf

OK, everyone, let's use this as a learning experience: please remember to be more careful when you are exiting your Uber car. You never know what you could be forgetting!