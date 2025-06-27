Here’s Your July Horoscope

A chapter of turbulence opens this July. However, the early days of the month are lighthearted, delivering flirtation and fast friendships. Venus, the planet of relationships, swings into charming Gemini on July 4, boosting the playful and expressive energy.

However, an intense shift occurs on the same day. Neptune turns retrograde in Aries, asking you to examine the false beliefs you hold about yourself that knock your confidence. Sharing your struggles may make you feel less alone.

Expect surprising information to come to light. Disruptive Uranus, the planet of change and wake-up calls, enters social Gemini on July 7. You could experience a breakthrough or a sudden shift that forces you to think outside the box.

You may achieve a long-term goal when the full moon in Capricorn arrives on July 10. Celebrate your wins, even if you’re surrounded by uncertainty.

Get ready to wise up. Responsible Saturn backspins through independent Aries on July 13, urging you to hold yourself accountable. Mercury retrograde in bold Leo follows, beginning on July 18. A mature outlook will help you identify situations you didn’t handle well in the past. Put your pride aside and make things right with a heartfelt apology.

On July 22, fun-loving Leo season arrives like a breath of fresh air. This passionate time boosts your ambition, creativity, and confidence. However, the dramatic new moon in Leo arrives two days later, warning you not to let external pressures throw you off course. Focus only on what you can control.

The end of the month brings sensitive and tender energy. Chiron, the healing asteroid that represents your insecurities, reverses through Aries on July 30. You may realize how your fear of being seen or taking the lead holds you back. Self-awareness could be the catalyst for a positive change.

Finally, romantic Venus enters nostalgic Cancer, leaving you longing for affection. Ask for what you need. You deserve to receive the comfort and care you give to others.

Happy Birthday, Leo!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Bursts of inspiration will occur when you least expect them. Share your ideas and initiate exciting conversations. If you find yourself in a position of leadership, push toward a career milestone. Success is in the cards. However, the way you treat others on the way to the top will be remembered. Be determined yet respectful. Ease off with the bold flirtation, Aries. You could misread someone’s intentions and make a move that isn’t reciprocated. If you’re second-guessing yourself or questioning your artistic choices, remember that creativity requires courage. Go all in on a passion project — don’t worry about what others think.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your values are changing this month. You may feel driven to explore a new way of making money, or ready to loosen up and prioritize what makes you happy. You will gain greater perspective about your circumstances. When you find yourself bickering with family members over trivial issues, remember what really matters. Once Leo season begins on July 22, your work/life balance may need to shift. Evolve and adapt. You’re managing better than you think, Taurus. A thoughtful compliment from a relative or peer may remind you of this.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) This is your moment, Gemini. Switch up your style. Go in an unexpected direction. Keep people on their toes. Unpredictable Uranus is in Gemini from July 7, dialing up your energy and spontaneity. A financial milestone could manifest this July, or you may realize you’ve moved on from an emotionally challenging situation. But celebrations may be followed by misunderstandings. Take a step back and consider someone else’s point of view. Conversations will be different when your perspective evolves toward the end of the month. It takes maturity to admit where you’ve gotten things wrong or changed your mind. Be humble.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Expect secrets, hidden desires, and unconventional ideas to arise. You may choose to maintain a higher level of privacy. Wait until you’re certain about your feelings and commitment before hard-launching your new love. Conversations about boundaries may come up. Reflect on where you settled for less than you deserve in the past. Remember, you are worthy. Thoughts of past or potential failures may keep you from exploring new opportunities. Consider whether you’re giving other people’s fears too much influence. Not everything goes to plan, Cancer, but only you will know whether your desires are worth a calculated risk.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) A stretch of hard work comes to a close this month. Recover by prioritizing rest and healthy routines. Your social life may offer some relief. Be open to meeting new and unlikely friends. Accept surprise social invitations and keep your calendar open for exciting events. Mercury retrograde begins on July 18, and it will be most intense and humbling for you. As you reflect on the person you are becoming, be prepared to confront behaviors that you aren’t proud of. You can start over at any time, Leo. When you’re ready, aim high with your ambitions and offer yourself the encouragement you usually seek from others.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Unexpected career moves in early July could get people talking. Let go of your rigid five-year plan and follow your intuition. There’s no better time to step into a more prominent role at work, or see if you can make your wildest dreams come true. Self-doubt may be your biggest obstacle. Challenge your negative thoughts with evidence of your resilience and success. Uncertainty may be uncomfortable, but a shift in perspective can create a new narrative. Anything is possible when you don’t know what’s next. Don’t pressure yourself to have all the answers. Focus on doing what feels good and lean on friends for emotional support.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Adventures await. Learn, travel, and explore new cultures this July. The people and experiences you encounter will enrich your life. Energizing conversations could radically alter your perspective. However, miscommunication could emerge amongst friends. Step back when debates turn argumentative and avoid playing the mediator. Leo season arrives on July 22, encouraging you to put your ego aside and bury the hatchet. When you’re no longer distracted by drama, a new dream may catch your eye. If you decide to team up with people who share your aspirations, make sure you aren’t compromising too many of your desires for the interests of the group.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Curiosity lights up your bedroom. Be lighthearted and playful, but keep your boundaries clear. You may not take this area of your life so seriously, but important conversations around the full moon on July 10 require a different approach. Honest, direct communication could bring clarity. Confusion surrounding your career could leave you questioning what lights you up. Take your time to review your ambitions. Do your successes feel meaningful? Are you pursuing recognition over inner fulfillment? Break away from external expectations and follow your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Intellectually stimulating connections are forming. You could partner with someone who shares your vision or enter a relationship that grants you more personal freedom. Communication is key, Sagittarius. Keep your platonic and romantic connections in the loop when you’re ready to roam free. Mid-month, get your finances in order and consider whether your spending is aligned with your goals and values. The path forward may be hazy as you question your life philosophy. But returning to something you read or learned could refresh your perspective and offer some clarity. Pursue a new adventure even if you are uncertain where it will lead.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) It’s time to shake up your typical routine. Offload draining responsibilities and do what excites you. A new workout could boost your energy. Expect heightened confidence around the Capricorn full moon on July 10. You may feel accomplished and tremendously proud of your growth. Read the fine print in mid-July. If an opportunity or contract comes your way, consult a professional before making a final decision. If you aren’t getting into a business partnership, you could see new activity in your romantic life. Let yourself be loved and cared for.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Surprises are stirring in your love life this July. An unexpected attraction or romantic encounter could lead you to give dating another chance. Release all expectations and go with the flow. No matter how this situation turns out, you’re still moving forward. If you’re already in a relationship, things could get serious toward the end of the month. Be clear about your desires, and remember, you can’t make others want what you want. Dive deep into a creative project and prioritize quality time with your favorite people. With their support, you may feel a surge of optimism.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) This July, your focus is on home and family. Surprising information might nudge you to think about the next stage of your life. Avoid comparing your journey or achievement to other people’s. Mid-month, you could reach a milestone of your own or find yourself celebrating a friend. A dream is within reach, or a group effort may come to a close. At work, prioritize balance over efficiency. By slowing down, you may overcome a mental block that opens a window to bigger opportunities.

