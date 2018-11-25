Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Ships And Then Seized Them — Here's What's Going On

In an escalation of ongoing hostilities, Ukraine said Russia fired on several of its ships on Sunday before ultimately seizing them, according to the Associated Press. The Ukrainian navy has said that the Russian coast guard attacked three different vessels in the Black Sea, wounding two Ukrainian crew members in the process.

The Ukrainian navy was attempting to move the vessels from the Black Sea to the smaller Sea of Azov, which requires traveling through the Kerch Strait, according to multiple news reports. The strait is the only entrance to the Sea of Azov, which Ukraine and Russia both share, per a 2003 treaty. But while the lone passageway is technically a shared territory, according to the AP, Russia has been amping up its control over the strait in the last several years.

On Sunday, Russian officials blamed their actions on the Ukrainian navy. “There is irrefutable evidence that Kiev prepared and orchestrated provocations ... in the Black Sea,” the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement, according to the AP. “These materials will soon be made public.”

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian navy accused Russia of carrying "out openly aggressive actions against Ukrainian navy ships," according to the AP. Russia has since blocked off the strait entirely, parking a tanker boat under the Kerch bridge.

More to come...