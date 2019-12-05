An argument can be made that the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year partially thanks to the sheer number of sales. From Cyber Monday to brand specific discounts and retailer events, there's no shortage of ways to save money. Now, you can add Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz to your list of sales to watch.

While the retailer's 21 Days of Beauty isn't coming in time for the holidays, Ulta is still giving loyal shoppers the opportunity to pick up bestselling items for up to 50% off. From Dec. 1-Dec. 25, Ulta will be launching weekly deals on some of its most popular brands. However, unlike its 21 Days of Beauty sale, there is a bit more mystery with this event. Deals will only be revealed on a weekly basis, not all at once like 21 Days of Beauty. You can think of the sale as Ulta's version of a weekly advent calendar of discounts.

For the week of Dec. 1-Dec. 7, Ulta is kicking off its Holiday Beauty Blitz in a major way. Tarte's Shape Tape concealer, one of the most popular concealers on the market and an Ulta exclusive, has been discounted to just $19 for the entire week. If you need to replace your tube or you've always wanted to try the full coverage complexion product, Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz is the time to grab it.

Alongside the singular weekly deal, Ulta will also be launching daily discounts on certain brands. While Shape Tape is $19 for the entire week of Dec. 1, there are additional products to shop daily. On Dec. 5, shoppers can score 40% off IT Cosmetics eyeshadow palettes, and on Dec. 6, the brand's brushes created for Ulta will be 40% off. The final deal of the week will be on BareMinerals foundations. All formulas of the brand's complexion products will be discounted to just $20.

Come Dec. 8, Shape Tape will revert back to its usual price and a new weekly deal will go live alongside more daily discounts. While Ulta may not be releasing these sales all at once, the retailer has created a handy website for its Holiday Beauty Blitz where you can track what will be on sale each week.

With gift giving season upon you, Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz is the perfect time to finish checking off people on your holiday shopping list. You know, there's also nothing wrong with picking up a little something for yourself either.