Donald Trump has built his political career largely on fervent opposition to illegal immigration, and yet as a businessman, he's often hired undocumented immigrants to work on his properties. Now, an undocumented woman who works at Trump's Bedminster golf club is speaking out against him, and claims she's been harassed and discriminated against at her job.

Victorina Morales has been working at Trump's Bedminster club since 2013, she told the Times, when she successfully applied with phony documents. An undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, she says she's made Trump's bed, cleaned his toilet and trophies, and been in the room while the president met with cabinet secretaries and other high-profile officials.

But Morales says that she and other employees at the course have grown fed up with the president's disparaging comments about immigrants. She also says that one of her supervisors makes abusive comments about her intelligence and residency status, and is exploring a possible lawsuit claiming workplace discrimination.

“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” Morales told the Times. “We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.”

Sandra Diaz emigrated to the U.S. from Costa Rica and worked at Bedminster between 2010 and 2013. Like, Morales, she was hired by the club as an undocumented immigrant, but has since gained legal residency. Diaz says she washed and ironed Trump's clothes, sheets and towels; she did the same for Trump's wife and youngest son Barron, though she noted that she washed their garments in a smaller, separate washing machine with a "special detergent."

