The unicorn trend has been sticking around for a couple of years now, with no signs of slowing down. From people coloring their hair into prism-like colors, to makeup brands releasing unicorn-inspired makeup collections, to lipstick lines mimicking those frosted blues and soft pastels of our favorite mythical creatures, people aren't ready to grow out of the colorful look. Which is why it came as no surprise when Firebox released its newest product: Unicorn Poo Bath Bombs.

Firebox is a lifestyle shop for people with imagination, where they carry a curated range of alternative homewares, lifestyle accessories, and unusual gifts, all skewed towards the quirky and unexpected. A quick scroll through their site shows you things like personalized letterbox wine bottles (where the label says things like "Here's to a f*cking good time") to Blade Runner whiskey glasses to never ending birthday cards that explode glitter and won't stop playing for a whopping three hours. So suffice it to say, the retailer loves the weird, the unusual, and the odd. Which is why it came as no surprise when Unicorn Poo Bath Bombs made it into their supply — and yes, they are as magical as they sound.

"Not only do we harvest their tears to create high quality spirits, now we offer up their technicolour excrement for your bathing pleasure," the product description reads.

Containing all the colors of the rainbow, you just need to plop one into your bath and it will begin fizzing out its marble of colors. What's more, it gives off a yummy, fruity scent to make your bath extra sweet.

"Because these Unicorns have been fed a rich (and brutally strict) diet of raspberries, their dreamy droppings will fill your bathroom with a fragrant fruity aroma," the description reads.

Clocking is at an $11 price point and containing 10 miniature bath bombs, this is a super affordable gift or beauty purchase, where each bomb barely costs over a dollar. You can't hope for anything cheaper unless you make it yourself.

And what's even better is that the retailer added it to their stock because people were complaining that they sell too much unicorn stuff, so they decided to sell their poop, too. "One for all the people who say we sell too much Unicorn sh*t!" the description shares. Now they are literally selling unicorn shit.

If you want to get a bag of your own droppings, you can get on the waiting list. Right now you can pre-order the product, and it will be back in stock on May 11.

In the meantime, the retailer doesn't want to leave you hanging, so they also have another unicorn poop product: Unicorn Poop Marshmallows. Yea, they went there.

"After months of careful dietary monitoring, our free-range organic unicorns have laid a treat for you: a fat stack of rainbow-coloured vanilla-flavoured marshmallows, covered in a layer of shimmering sugar crystals," the product description reads. "Proudly shat out with a puff of glitter."

They sound just as magical as the bath bombs, if not a little uncomfortable with the whole dung-eating element. This brand is clearly going to make people rethink their feelings on droppings. Knowing that being cruelty-free is a big concern for shoppers, they also followed up with this assurance in their description: "No unicorns were harmed in the making of this product. On the contrary, our unicorns are treated like queens." Good to know.

Whether you get the bath bombs, the marshmallows, or any of their other unicorn-related products on the site, one thing is for sure: You're going to fill your house with extraordinary things.