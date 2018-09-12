Can a Potterhead ever have too much Harry Potter merch? That's kind of like asking if you'll ever get tired of re-reading the books. No. That's why Unique Vintage's Harry Potter dresses (offers sizes XS-5XL; 2-26) are your next must have HP product, and for vintage fashion lovers, they're even better than usual.

If you're not familiar with Unique Vintage, and you love retro styles, you're about to be a very happy fashion lovers. The brand is dedicated to bringing fans of classic styles some of the best pieces they can get. Whether that means a 50s-inspired swimsuit, a gorgeous pencil skirt, or the perfect a-line dress, Unique Vintage has it, and they've got it in a variety of sizes. The brand has their own private label that comes in sizes extra small to five XL and size 2 to size 26. As for the rest of their site, they aggregate some of the best vintage pieces from brands that they can find, and that means more retro styles for you.

Now, the brand has ventured into fandom wear, and it's so, so good. The Unique Vintage Harry Potter dresses let you embrace your Hogwarts house pride in the cutest way.

The brand has launched four different fit and flare swing dresses that embody the different Hogwarts houses. Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw are all represented on the site, and every single dress is adorable.

The silhouette doesn't change from Hogwarts House to Hogwarts House, but the colors do. Around the bottom of the dress, you'll find horizontal stripe details that match the colors of your house, and around the neck, there's a super cute box in the same hues. The dress itself is black a la a Hogwarts robe. Basically, if you were a Hogwarts student in the 1950s, these could have been your uniforms.

The adorable designs aren't the only great things about the dress, though (but they're probably the best things). There's also the names. Each dress is named after their corresponding founder or head of house. For Hufflepuffs, your dress is named after founder Helga Hufflepuff, but for Gryffindors, your dresses are named Minvera for head of house Minvera McGonagal. Slytherin dresses are name Narcissa for Draco Malfoy's mother, and Ravenclaw is, of course, named after Rowena Ravenclaw herself. Adorable, right?

Then, there's the amazing size range. Unique Vintage's brand is incredibly size inclusive giving a range of sizes rarely even seen in retail. Not only does the brand start at a size 2, but it extends to a size 26. Based on size range alone, it's clear that Unique Vintage wants every single Harry Potter fan to be able to rock their Hogwarts House dress.

If you want to show your Hogwarts House pride, head over to the Unique Vintage website now. With an inclusive size range, Harry Potter character inspired names, and an adorable design, you'll be winning the house cup in no time while rocking one of these adorable dresses.