Universal Standard Denim Now Goes Up To Size 40 & The Styles Are SO Good

Universal Standard has made inclusivity its business. The brand's basics are designed to allow women to shop the same way at size 26 as they do at size 6. Style, fit, construction, and size are all of paramount importance to the brand — especially in denim. Universal Standard's new DENIM by (US) jeans collection comes in sizes 00-40, which is one of the largest available denim size runs in the industry. These bottoms also come in petite and tall options, so it's truly a denim line for every body.

If you have found it difficult to find super cute jeans that fit, Universal Standard's DENIM by (US) provides a solution with its plentiful offerings. You don't have to pass these jeans up because the brand doesn't have your size — because they do have your size.

Since denim is a wardrobe staple, and because you can never have too many solid and stylish basics, Universal Standard has specifically engineered a comfortable and fashionable jeans range that suits women of all shapes and sizes without sacrificing quality. In order to craft jeans for all, Universal Standard used the highest quality materials, worked with fit models to ensure that the pants looked good in real life, and implemented micrograding, which is the technology that enables a size 4 fits as well as a size 34.

Other key features of DENIM by (US) jeans, which arrived on March 5, include the perfect percentage of stretch, a variety of washes, and new styles. Ultimately, these jeans look as good as they feel.

Universal Standard's original, high-rise skinny silhouette has been been expanded to include more sizes, while the brand has introduced several new cuts, such as the high-rise flare and the high-rise, five-pocket vintage skinny.

Universal Standard isn't simply inclusive with its sizes. DENIM by (US) jeans are moderately priced. They cost $90 and are available for purchase via the Universal Standard site, as well as the pop-up shop in NYC.

If you are the type of customer who prefers to try before you buy but aren't able to visit the retail location, don't let the fact this collection is mostly available online deter you. Universal Standard has launched "See It In My Size," a brilliant and innovative digital tool that lets shoppers to display the denim in their size across the entire collection with one click. It may not be an actual fitting room or tactile experience with the jeans themselves, but it's the next best thing.

DENIM by (US) is the Universal Standard's second collection to serve sizes 00 through 40. The first was FOUNDATION, an assortment of seven soft layering pieces that dropped back in October 2018. The new jeans range demonstrates the brand's unwavering commitment to making fashion a democracy where all styles are available to everyone. By their very nature, basic pieces should be easy to shop. Universal Standard's extensive size options ensure that grabbing jeans and layering tees is a simple process.

Here are three thoroughly amazing options in the range.

While Universal Standard started out by offering unprecedented sizes, it continues to change the "Standard" and to rewrite the fashion rule book. With this brand, extended sizing is the new precedent.