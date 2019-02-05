Mardi Gras is coming to Orlando. The carnival, famously hosted in New Orleans, will now have significant festivities in Florida. The Universal Studios website is calling it "Florida's biggest party." What better way to celebrate the biggest party ever than with a drink? And not just any drink. Universal Studios has neon cocktails for Mardi Gras and I am ready to get down.

The Mardi Gras party at Universal Orlando Resort will be a spring time event. The entire extravaganza extends from Feb. 9 through Apr. 4. So there will be a lot of opportunity to get a neon cocktail tasting in before next year. According to the Universal Studios website the party will include nightly parades including street performers and beads flinging through the air. Select nights will host some of the biggest names in music in concert.

Cheer for Dan + Shay and wash a po boy down with a special edition menu cocktail in hand. Choose between the Carnival Cocktail, Raging Rumbalaya, or the Vicious Voodoo. Each drink is so neon it looks like it can glow in the dark. While the Carnival Cocktail and Raging Rumbalaya are their own separate drinks, the Vicious Voodoo combines the two in a single cup. But that's not all Universal has on tap for the Mardi Gras celebration.

Universal Orlando Resort

The drinks are flowing while the beads go flying. In addition to the speciality cocktails for the 2019 Mardi Gras party in Orlando, a mimosa bar will be available. But this is not your average mimosa. Nothing is average during Mardi Gras. The bar will include flavors such as "caramel apple, raspberry rosemary, mojito mint and more," per Universal Orlando's blog. If liquor isn't your go-to bar option, a wide selection of craft beers will also be available.

If you aren't 21 years or older or want to avoid a pounding headache, non-alcoholic options will also be in attendance. Try the signature drink, the Bayou Bog Water. Made up of a lemonade and ginger ale mix the drink is completed with blueberry boba beads, and gummy worms and fish. Honestly, that sounds just as — if not more — enticing than any drink you need ID for. If you're looking, you can find me chugging down gummy worms and lemonade at the Bazzi concert.

The concert line up for the Mardi Gras party is almost as delicious as the food and drink line up. Select nights will see performers like Bush, Gavin DeGraw, Dan + Shay, Macklemore, Sabrina Carpenter, Becky G, Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley and more taking the stage. Make sure that your sustenance is at level: party by visiting the food courts.

The French Quarter Courtyard will offer up dishes after dishes of lip smacking cajun cuisine. Dig into Crab Etouffee, a Catfish Po Boy, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Beignets and King Cake. If you're going to be spending the night with the specialty neon cocktails it would be a wise decision to also stock up on a very full dinner. Thankfully, Universal Studios provides with endless options for drinks, food, and entertainment.