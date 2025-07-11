Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, July 11

The Capricorn moon sizes up asteroid Chiron this morning, exposing your raw emotions, hidden insecurities, and unhealed inner wounds. Your usual confidence and assertion could waver in situations that bring out your vulnerable side. However, one fleeting moment of self-doubt does not define you.

By mid-afternoon, the moon switches gears, entering cool Aquarius and immediately crossing paths with Pluto retrograde. Introspection and objectivity will heighten your self-awareness. Courageously digging deep into the fears that have been holding you back will lead to a clarifying breakthrough once the moon moves in sight of wise Saturn and Uranus, the planet of revelation.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Emotions are running deeper than you or your friends may let on. If you can’t share your feelings with your group chat, take some time out from the social scene to reflect on what’s on your mind.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Don’t lose your determination, Taurus. Your next career milestone is closer than you think, but to cross the finish line, you must trust your instincts and stay laser-focused on your goals.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s healthy to question your beliefs, especially when opinionated discussions get you thinking in a new way. Take a step back and evaluate your point of view before sharing your thoughts.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Challenge yourself to open up more and accept the support you need. Lowering your walls and breaking the habit of saying you’re OK when you aren’t will allow your relationships to deepen.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Even if you repress your intense emotions, they may surface in indirect ways. Face your fears and initiate an honest conversation with your significant other, best friend, or business partner, even if it feels overwhelming at first.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You need a detox, Virgo. Cut out bad habits like micro-management, obsessive scrolling, or self-sabotage, and see what a difference it makes on your mood.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) An unexpected magnetic attraction could draw you toward someone who isn’t your usual type. Or you could get sucked into a surprising new hobby. Follow your feelings, but take it easy, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your family members don’t often talk about emotions, be the one who breaks the cycle. Express yourself freely for your own sake, but don’t expect others to change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Over-thinking actually gives you less clarity, not more. Talk to someone who can offer a grounded perspective and ease your concerns.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Sort through your possessions and give away belongings you no longer need. Getting rid of an object that reminds you of a more difficult time could give you an emotional release and create space for something new and meaningful.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If the spotlight feels too harsh, ask for the space and privacy you need. You don’t always have to show up on other people’s terms, especially when you’ve already set clear boundaries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Struggling to let go of the past? Time spent in solitude will help you explore and release your feelings without inadvertently projecting them onto others. Write them down.

