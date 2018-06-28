There are reports of an active shooter at the Capital Gazette newspaper's offices in Maryland. Updates to the Annapolis shooting are slowly trickling in, and Maryland Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that there are multiple fatalities as a result of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman confirmed to Fox News that a suspect has been apprehended at the office of the Gazette, which is owned by the Baltimore Sun. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is on the scene, according to the Gazette, and White House Deputy Press Secretary told reporters that President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, CNN reports.

Sources told CBS News that four people have been killed in the shooting. One person has been taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, a spokesperson for the hospital told CNN. Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Ryan Frashure told WJLA that police are " trying to minimize the casualties" and "doing everything we can to get people out safe."

"There's a lot of factors that got into this. So there's a lot of secondary things we have to look into also," Frashure said, according to CNN. "Whether there's any type — whether there is other shooters, there might be more than one, bombs, anything like that, so there's a variety of things we have to go through."

Phil Davis, a crime reporter for the Gazette, wrote on Twitter that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis added in a subsequent tweet. He later confirmed that he is "safe and no longer at the office."

After news of the shooting broke, ABC 7 reported that the New York City Police Department is "moving personnel to headquarters of all the major media outlets in NYC out of an abundance of caution." In addition, the Anne Arundel Medical Center tweeted that its campus is on lockdown due to its proximity to the Gazette offices.

"I just wanna say, first of all, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said at a press conference. "We have had several fatalities, and several people in the hospital."

More to come...