On Sunday afternoon, police in Jacksonville, Florida, responded to a shooting with "multiple fatalities." The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is providing updates to the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront marketplace and event space on the St. Johns River. Many other people, police said, were transported away from the scene.

At the time of the shooting, the Madden 19 Tournament was underway at the GLHF Game Bar, according to CNN. Although it was not initially clear whether tournament players were the target, CompLexity Gaming, a professional gaming team participating in a tournament, tweeted that one of its players was injured during the shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office tweeted live updates as emergency personnel responded to the scene. They instructed everyone in Jacksonville, including media, stay "many blocks away." Shortly before 3 p.m. EST, the Sheriff's office said that one suspect had been killed, though they weren't sure if more shooters were involved.

As SWAT teams searched the location, the sheriff's office tweeted that they were finding many people in "locked areas." They urged those hiding to stay where they were and call 911 to report their location.

"SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing," the sheriff's office tweeted. "We will get to you. Please don’t come running out."

"We’re obviously shocked and saddened by this afternoon’s events," Jason Lake, founder and CEO of the CompLexity Gaming, tells Bustle in a statement. "Our player, Drini, was hit in the thumb but is going to be fine. He managed to escape and run down the street to a nearby gym. He’s currently cooperating with the authorities and we will be flying him out of Jacksonville as soon as we are given the green light from the officials on the ground."

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that state resources would be made available to first responders and city officials. "I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need," Gov. Scott wrote. "FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement."

Sen. Marco Rubio also tweeted about the event, describing it as "horrible news." The Florida senator said that he was working to provide federal resources to authorities in Jacksonville.

The makers of the Madden games, Electronic Arts, tweeted out a statement in response to Sunday's shooting.

"We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage," they wrote, adding, "This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved."

More to come...