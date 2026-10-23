The internet's response to Wicker was something no one could anticipate — especially the cast. “The fact that this quirky, independent original movie that’s not based on a famous IP got that reaction when the trailer came out, and that people seem excited to go see this movie, just made me very happy and thrilled,” Alexander Skarsgård tells Bustle at the Los Angeles premiere.

But the pre-release hype didn't stop there. Fans are already taking their enthusiasm for the romantic comedy about a fisherwoman marrying a basket man to the next level just in time for Oct. 31 — planning full costumes based on the film — and the cast is completely obsessed with the prospect. In fact, Olivia Colman is hoping to see many Fisherwoman and Wicker Husband ‘fits this year.

“When we were filming, I thought this would be great for a couple [...] or two buddies doing Halloween,” she says. Her one regret? “I wish we’d sort of got in on the merch beforehand."

“There’s no greater honor than to be in a Halloween costume for your movie.”

Wicker’s writers and co-directors, Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer, had actually hoped the film would come out around spooky season "just in case" people wanted to copy the styles. "That's the dream," says Wilson, revealing that the costume trend is already taking off online.

For the creative duo, seeing audiences bring these characters to life is such a compliment. “There’s no greater honor than to be in a Halloween costume for your movie,” says Fischer.

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If you find yourself inspired to re-create the looks after watching the film, below, the cast breaks down exactly how to pull off the Wicker aesthetic yourself.

Olivia’s Essentials For The Fisherwoman

The one word Colman would use to describe her Fisherwoman costume is “heavy.” There isn’t a specific time period when the movie is set, but the villagers of Wicker don medieval-like garb with tons of layers, including peasant skirts, billowy sleeves, and corsets.

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To properly channel your inner angler, the actor says there are three non-negotiables: a “monobrow, a little bit of mud, and [to] carry a fish.” Pro tip: Opting for a rubber bass will save you from smelling like a harbor all night.

Alexander’s Look Requires Some Serious Hot Glue

The Wicker Husband might be the harder costume to conjure. If you don’t know a basket weaver, like Peter Dinklage’s character in the film, you’ll need to get creative with some woven elements. You could even repurpose old wicker furniture and piece the fragments together to construct his look.

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Skarsgård’s costume in the film was also “multi-layered,” according to the directors. “It was constructed so that he could move with some rigidity,” says Wilson. “[Alexander] was able to do most things. I don't think he could lift his arms very high above his head, but who needs that?” (At the very least, it'll stop your counterpart from hogging the dance floor.)

Elizabeth’s Tips For A Wicker Villager

The fairy-tale wardrobe comes courtesy of two visionaries. “The costume designers [András Dániel Tóth and Godena-Juhász Attila] are geniuses,” says Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the Tailor’s Wife. “They actually come from a fashion background, so their attention to detail, even about color and shades and skin tone, was unparalleled, just incredibly complementary.”

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Even though the The Crown star has plenty of experience with historical garments, this attire felt like a completely different world. And while the fantasy look was "dreamy" at first, the actual wearing experience took some getting used to. “It was not the most comfortable,” she says. “The woolen corset type things are very heavy and quite restrictive, but look great.”

Still, for a single night of holiday fun, a little fashion-induced discomfort is a small price to pay to pull off such a stunning ensemble. Plus, channeling Debicki’s style in the film gives you plenty of choices. “The Tailor’s Wife has four different looks — a spring, summer, autumn, and winter,” she says. “It’s very important because no other villagers have a change of outfit.” Just don’t forget a wicker corsage to complete the getup, and your Halloween wardrobe is sorted.