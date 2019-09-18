Working is a tiring, but necessary evil. You have to work hard to get that cheque. Hey, if it's not working maybe it's studying. Or getting some extra passion projects going on the side. The fact is, a good part of your life is probably spent at a desk. Sat down and feeling like all you really want is to be able to lie down and chill the eff out. Well guys, what if I told you that there was a new way to make desk time and chill a thing? This new desk hammock could be your way to get your snooze on during tougher days.

Now, anyone who's had to go into work after a particularly thirsty Thursday or a work event with free booze, has used the line, "I wish I could go for a nap under my desk." Well the genius minds over at UPLIFT Desk have come up with a solution for that. And what is it, I hear you ask? Why a specially-designed desk with space for an extra specially-designed hammock.

What the what? Check the date on your phone, this isn't April 1. This is 100 percent happening and I absolutely dare you to pitch this set up to your boss.

The company has created a special range of their desks that come with frame attachments for the hammock. They do emphasise that the hammock only works with these desks, which will set you back an extra $539. However, once you've got that sorted, attaching it is as easy as clipping the hammock, available in blue or grey, to the desk, using the carabiners attached to it. It comes with it's own bag that's attached to it so you won't lose it. Like your average "pack a mac." You know, those raincoats you buy for festivals that just never work.

UPLIFT Desks

According to their website, the manufacturer claims that this is a very worthy alternative for your coffee addiction. "Instead of a gallon-a-day coffee habit, you could be catching some Zs whenever you please. The Under Desk Hammock clips in right under your UPLIFT V2 Standing Desk, providing you with a quiet little cocoon in the shade of your desktop."

So one of the things that they're most proud of is their height adjustable desks. Which is no surprise as lots of research has pointed to sitting down being bad for your health. According to the NHS website, it's seriously damaging people's wellbeing, in more ways than you might expect.

"Studies have linked excessive sitting with being overweight and obese, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer, and early death. Sitting for long periods is thought to slow the metabolism, which affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and break down body fat," the NHS reports.

Yikes. No word on how hanging out on a hammock under your desk affects your general wellbeing. But I imagine explaining to your colleagues why you're asleep under your desk might become trying.

Check out the UPLIFT Desks website for information on shipping and customs to the UK.