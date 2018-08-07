Prepare your wallets because sale season is coming, and Urban Outfitters is starting us off with some very tempting discounts. The Urban Outfitters 2018 Summer Sale has pieces up to 75 percent off, offering up some major savings. Shoes are up to 50 percent off right now, bathing suits start as low as 10 dollars, and there is 30 percent off all BDG Jeans online, meaning you can potentially save yourself a bundle if you snap up those pieces you have been eyeing while they were full price.

The interesting thing about this summer sale is that it doesn't just exclusively sell summer season pieces. There's also a healthy smattering of sweaters, track pants, jackets, and sweatshirts in there, meaning you can get a head start on your fall wardrobe update. Rather than being tempted buying a leather or denim jacket full price come September, you can just snap it up now for half off. It's planning ahead!

There are also plenty of trendy summer looks to pick from, like printed overalls, strappy gladiator sandals, and butt grazing rompers. While there are plenty of items that will tempt you, it's a win because it won't break the bank. Below are some picks to get you imagining what's in store for you.

Urban Outfitters BDG Mom Jean $39 Urban Outfitters Originally $69, these high waist torn mom jeans are down to $39, making them nearly 50 percent off. But the savings don't end there. You can currently add an extra 30 percent off, lowering the price down to an affordable $27. Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Cleo Wrap Sandal $9.99 Urban Outfitters Everyone can always use a new pair of sandals. These wrap sandals come in two different colors — black and silver — and are on an impressively deep discount. Once $39, they are marked down by 75 percent, making it a guilt-free move to stock up on a few pairs at once. Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Crossed Faux Fur Slide $10 Urban Outfitters Get on the faux fur slide trend before it disappears with these super cheap shoes. Once $29, they are now only a mere $10, letting you experiment with the style without investing too much money on the passing fad. Buy Now

If you want deep savings you better hit this sale soon — sizes are already selling out and it won't last long!