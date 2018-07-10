The American Embassy in London appears to be bracing for the worst ahead of President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. In an alert issued on Tuesday, the embassy told Americans in London during Trump's visit to "keep a low profile" during protests planned in response to Trump's arrival.

The embassy anticipates numerous protests in England as well as Scotland between July 12 and 14, most of them in London on Friday, July 13. "Several of the events are expected to attract large crowds and there will be road closures in connection with those events," the alert reads.

In addition to keeping a low profile, the message warns Americans to "be aware of ... surroundings," "monitor local media for updates," and "exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent." The largest demonstration, a march through central London ending at Trafalgar Square is expected to draw 50,000 protestors on Friday. "Trump Baby," a 20-foot orange blimp, designed to look like an infant version of the president, will reportedly be floating over London during the protest, and at around the same time that the president will be greeting the Queen of England and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to The Guardian, other protests are expected in multiple English cities, Glasgow's George Square, as well as outside Trump's golf courses in Scotland.

The United States and Britain are typically considered close allies, but Trump's nationalist and often inflammatory messaging has turned some in the UK against him. Last year Trump retweeted anti-Muslim propaganda videos from an extreme right-wing British group called Britain First. Prime Minister May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and many other politicians quickly condemned the act for adding legitimacy to unverified — and in one case, actually fake — anti-Muslim fearmongering.

