While the idea of dressing up as one of the tethered from Us for Halloween might send chills up the spine of anyone who actually saw Us, the spirit of the holiday dictates that we dress up as what terrifies us... and what's more terrifying than bloodthirsty clones created during a failed government experiment who are looking to kill their human counterparts so they can finally have their moment in the sun? Not much. Maybe spiders?

The good thing about this costume is that it's simple. Featuring a jumpsuit, a single glove, and terrifying AF scissors, it's a look that'll be pretty easy for you to pull off — all you need is the above items, and a friend who is willing to dress up as one of the tethered with you. Though the two of you might not be the only tether clone besties on Halloween night — it was a popular movie, let's be real — you can definitely be the most convincing duo so long as you pick the right pieces, and look menacing enough to sell the look.

Here, I've put together an affordable, easy-to-put-together, and realistic tethered costumes for you and your bestie.