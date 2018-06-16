While many of us dream of a 100 percent cruelty-free life, transforming your everyday routine into a fully vegan one is harder than it looks. When it comes to your wardrobe, it means no more leather. For food, it's bye bye meat and dairy. And beauty? Well, that's where it gets tough. Don't give up, however, for there are plenty of under-the-radar options for you. But what are vegan beauty products?

In essence, they are completely free of animal products, animal by-products, and haven't been tested on animals. A new report by Grand View Research has found that vegan beauty is indeed on the rise, predicting that the global vegan cosmetics market will reach almost £15 billion by 2025. It appears that the appetite of younger consumers has caused the spike. With transparency the word of the day, millennials are looking for brands that promote and support animal and environmental welfare.

The choice of well-known and completely vegan beauty brands is pretty slim. In fact, you can count them all on one hand. It can take months, or even years, for an established name to shift its sourcing and manufacturing procedures, leaving the gate open for independent brands to muscle in.

Smaller companies such as Spectrum, The Ordinary, and BYBI are now gaining favour with switched-on beauty obsessives. If you'd like to introduce veganism into your beauty regime, these brands will show you how.

3 B. Exclusive to Superdrug, B.'s makeup range is completely vegan and promises great pigment and the ability to stay on all day. It also has a vegan skincare line full of face masks, cleansers, and serums that have been designed for both men and women. The entire collection boasts over 200 products and is super affordable with prices starting at just £1.40.

4 Inika Inika's history is pretty impressive. Not only was it one of the first beauty brands to create organic makeup that didn't lack in colour, it has also been certified as a vegan beauty brand by the UK Vegan Society. Any product that contains a sunflower symbol on the box is guaranteed to not have used animal by-products. The Australian brand's makeup range — which contains foundation, eyeshadows, lipsticks, and more — is also organic and does not use ingredients that have been tested on animals. You can buy it online through its own site or on the likes of Lookfantastic and Feelunique. Prices start from £5.

5 BYBI BYBI (which stands for By Beauty Insiders) was launched by two beauty bloggers in 2017. A belief in transparency and a cruelty-free lifestyle led the pair to start a brand which only sells vegan products. Currently, the skincare range — which starts at £9 — only houses 10 items including a lip balm, toner, and nourishing serum but expect more very soon. Head to Beauty Bay or the brand's own site to buy.

6 Kat Von D Beauty The famous tattoo artist is currently celebrating ten years at the helm of a cruelty-free beauty brand. Having been a vegan herself for years, Von D's makeup and fragrance has never been tested on animals and is not sold in China. Although a good portion of her range is 100 percent vegan, she is currently reformulating every product to fall under that category. Thankfully, the brand has listed exactly which of its products is currently vegan, making life a hell of a lot easier for shoppers. You can shop the entire range both online and in-store at Debenhams with prices starting at £10.

7 nügg Famous for its face mask pots, nügg's entire offering is natural and cruelty-free. With the aim of finding formulas that don't impact the environment, the brand has managed to invent lip scrubs that don't contain beeswax and face masks that solve a variety of skin issues and have a 97 percent natural ingredient list. You can buy it via ASOS or Beauty Bay. Prices start from £3.95.

8 Axiology This brand only uses ten ingredients — including oranges, avocados, coconuts, and grapes — in its entire collection. It focuses on lips (an area which is lacking in vegan products) and is renowned for its range of lipstick shades which go from deep blacks and blues all the way to popping reds and pinks. Even the packaging is environmentally friendly. Each of the boxes is made in Bali, using up a lot of the trash that is taking over the tranquil island. Axiology is a U.S.-based brand but you can snap up its entire £22 to £25 range online via Alyaka.

10 EcoTools EcoTools launched in 2007 with the aim of giving people a cruelty-free way to apply their makeup, exfoliate their bodies, and brush their hair. Every product has been certified vegan by PETA. There's also a nice recycling element to the brush range too with handles made out of reused bamboo. You can browse the collection in Boots and Superdrug and pick plenty of things up for under a tenner.