Initially opened as a pop up experiment in 2016, Veggie Pret has blessed vegans and vegetarians with four dedicated stores across the UK with a fifth store opening later this month. And if that wasn't enough, Pret are launching vegan versions of their classic products, including sandwiches, baguettes, and wraps. These news recipes will be exclusive to their veggie outlets, which you can find in London and Manchester.

The four products that have been reinvented have yet to be revealed but have been given the esteemed title of 'The Vegan Classics'. Made in response to consumer demand, these recipes "have been carefully created ensuring that they taste just like the originals, but that they only use vegan ingredients," as Pret announced in a press statement obtained by Bustle.

"Veggie Pret is a space where we've had a great opportunity to experiment with vegan and veggie food," Hannah Dolan, Pret's Global Head of Food Innovation, said in the statement. "It's our mission to make things easier for customers to eat less meat, so we challenged ourselves to recreate the delicious flavours and textures of our meaty bestsellers, using only vegan ingredients." She continued:

"We're excited for everyone, (vegans and non-vegans alike), to try The Vegan Classics — and to see if they can tell the difference between the new vegan recipes and the originals!"

Pret A Manger

If you're in a part of the country that lacks a Veggie Pret, whether or not the vegan versions of these classic recipes will be available in your usual Pret remains to be seen. Although a Pret spokesperson tells me that, if these Vegan Classics become popular in their Veggie chain, they will "consider them for [regular] Pret."

So if you happen to be in the cities where the Veggie Pret's preside, make sure you savour these delicacies if you want the chance for them to appear in your local branch.

At the moment, Pret recently debuted their Autumn menu which includes several mouthwatering vegan and veggie options. As Live Kindly points out, these include "cinnamon apple overnight oats, pumpkin bisque, and four vegan soups".

The sustainable living site also mentions how Pret "introduced 20 new products" earlier this year, "eight of which were vegan and six were vegetarian." These options included "a Humous & Chipotle Wrap, the Roast Mushroom & Smashed Avocado Pot, and the Asian-Style Veggie Box."

Speaking of the menu change, Dolan told iNews in April that these new products were in direct response to customers. "Our new range is big on vegan food and veg," she said. "There's a real emphasis on that because that's what customers want."

It certainly is, as was evidenced in a poll published way back in 2015 blog post by Pret's CEO Clive Schlee. Of those who took part, 52% "voted in favour of a special vegetarian fridge" and 44% wanting an "exclusively vegetarian Pret"; both of which have pretty much come to fruition.

2019 is definitely an exciting year for Pret, and continues to be thanks to their upcoming Christmas menu. My mouth's watering just thinking about it.