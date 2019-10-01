I don't know what it is about 2019, but it seems that Christmas has come super early in retail. It's a guarantee to see a few festive treats on shelves after Halloween ends, but not as soon as autumn officially starts. Although, an early holiday season also means that the likes of Pret a Manger, Costa, and Starbucks will be releasing their yummy, festive menus pretty soon. So when does the Pret 2019 Christmas menu start, and what can you expect to satisfy your taste buds with?

Well, I reached out to Pret to confirm this, and a spokesperson for the sandwich chain confirms that the Christmas menu will begin in November. They "will again by supporting The Pret Foundation" as they did last year. There are currently no hints as to what this menu will include, but judging by 2018's spectacular list, you can expect to see some even tastier items this year.

In the meantime, Pret is currently running their autumn menu, which acts as the perfect precursor for their festive one. As Cosmopolitan notes, the menu includes 24 new products which also features "their first-ever range of toasted focaccias". These come in three different varities, including Mozzarella, Pesto & Roasted Tomatoes, Salt Beef & Pickles, and Brie & Bacon. Talk about delish.

Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

While those focaccias will certainly warm you up, the pumpkin spice latte has also made a comeback, along with nine new soup flavours to enjoy during a crispy autumn lunch. You might want to check Pret's daily soup rota to see when you can enjoy your fave, but if you're a fan of Souper Tomato, you're in luck as it's available throughout the week. There are also plenty of vegan and vegetarian options to choose from, so you'll be spoilt for choice.

As Cosmopolitan notes, you also have the choice between two Lunchtime Specials — the Spicy Eggs & Chorizo Omelette or the Squash, Soft Cheese & Feta Omelette, "both made with egg white."

Squash, Soft Cheese & Feta Omelette, Pret A Manger

If you're after something sweet, you've got the choice between a Ginger Snap Biscuit or Pret's Pecan & Caramel Cookie, alongside two luscious hot infusions — Raspberry & Pomegranate or Lemon & Ginger.

Pret's not the only UK food chain to have dished out their autumn menu, Costa has also followed suit. As Good Housekeeping reports, the menu includes well-loved items from last year and a whole host of new products to fall in love with. And if you're a fan of Lotus Biscoff, the coffee chain has partnered with them this year "to bring us a limited-edition muffin with a Lotus Biscoff spread centre, topped with toffee icing and a whole biscuit."

Costa Coffee

If you're after the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte though, Starbucks's autumn menu is also in full swing and includes the new Mocha Praline Macchiato to warm up with. According to Cosmopolitan, this is a "combination of Starbucks Espresso Roast, warm bittersweet chocolate infused with the flavour of hazelnut combined with espresso and steamed milk."

Basically, while you're waiting for the Christmas menus to arrive, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to all this autumn goodness.