After a stunning, history-making victory in her Democratic primary, Vermont's Christine Hallquist could become the first transgender governor in U.S. history. Hallquist dominated her primary, received 47 percent of the vote, compared to the next most successful candidate who received 22 percent, according to the New York Times. Now, as an openly transgender woman and first-time candidate for office, Hallquist is on to the midterms.

According to CNN, Hallquist transitioned publicly in 2015 while working as an energy company executive, becoming the first CEO to transition while currently holding the position.

