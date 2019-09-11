Victoria Beckham. A woman who wears many hats: pop star, family woman, fashion mogul, and now actual beauty queen. Not in the pageant sense but in terms of the beauty industry. In one of the most hyped moves of her career thus far, it was revealed earlier this year that VB was going into all things cosmetics. And Victoria Beckham has revealed her beauty range release date.

Stop the clocks, gird your loins, and get ready to spend all your money, because this may be the biggest beauty launch of 2019.

So, via a post on her Instagram account, Beckham revealed the new account she's set up, which is totally dedicated to the new line: victoriabeckhambeauty. An account that, within 17 hours of being set up, already has 24.3 thousand followers. Woah, that is some serious clout she has going on.

It was on this account that VB and her team announced the official launch date of Victoria Beckham Beauty. Droll roll please.... Sept. 14 2019.

Mark it in your diary. I'll wait.

So, yes, Victoria Beckham Beauty would be available for consumers to fill up their cup from Sept. 14 onwards. Guys, that's literally three days away. Three. Days.

Right now, relatively little is known about what the line is set to include. All we know is that it's a "clean beauty" line. But, let's be real, all Beckham needs to do is cough and we'll drop all our cash there and then. Whatever she's selling, I'm buying.

The new line is the brainchild of Beckham and her BFF Sarah Creal. According to Vogue, Creal is ideal for the role as she was formerly the head of global make up development and marketing at Estée Lauder. Meaning she definitely knows her way around a beauty counter. And guys, pics of the pair in matching monogrammed lab coats prove they're suited, booted, and ready for action. And that they're not afraid to get their hands dirty in the quest for excellent products.

Via Beckham's website, Creal spoke about what makes a product "clean" and why striving for healthy living is so important to the pair:

"Clean beauty itself is about ingredient safety, incorporating both synthetic and natural materials. Not all natural ingredients are safe and not all synthetic ingredients are unsafe. Overall, clean beauty products are created and produced without ingredients that are proven or suspected to cause adverse health effects."

Ugh yes please! Products that don't damage you, animals, OR the planet? Excellent.

Beckham herself spoke shared a statement with Vogue that explained how important it is to her to "take care" fo women and give them the products they've been crying out for, saying:

"I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in make-up, skincare, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life."

So basically, bring on Sept 14, and make sure you get in early because you know this line if going to sell out fast.