Victoria Beckham has had fans on the edge of their vanity chairs throughout 2019 after she announced the upcoming launch of the Victoria Beckham Beauty line in Feb. 2019. There have been a few hints about a launch date here and there, but a new social media post suggests fans may not have long to wait. Yes, that's right. The latest Victoria Beckham Beauty line update on Instagram indicates you could get your hands on VB's new products sooner rather than later. There is no denying that she has conquered the fashion world so I can’t wait to see what her beauty empire will look like.

Victoria Beckham might be one of the most well put-together women on the planet. While she may have made some choices in the nineties she’s built a reputation as a glowing fashion goddess. So a step into the beauty industry makes sense for her, and fans have been glued to her Instagram for many months now hoping to learn more about it.

On Aug. 27 2019, Beckham dropped a video insinuating that her rumoured beauty line may be out soon. She posted a montage of images of herself with a serious smokey eye, flawless dewy skin, and nude pink lip for her 26.5 million followers to feast their eyes on. Beckham captioned the post “Almost there…#VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Link in the bio to be the first to know!! X Kisses.”

The link leads to the beauty line's website, where you can submit your email and be signed up for any announcements. And you better believe I will be constantly refreshing my email inbox until I get the next update.

Some fans commented on how flawless Posh Spice looked in the video, with one writing, “you’re so perfect… muse… queen.” Others began to speculate what will be included in the line. In the montage Beckham appears wearing under eye patches, causing one follower to query “is it all beauty products. Skin care? Or only makeup?”

Beckham is yet to announce which products will be included in the Victoria Beckham Beauty range. I am holding out for a dewy foundation and smokey eyeliner. However, from the VB Beauty highlights on her Instagram, you can see which products she loves, hates, and the products that may have served as sources of inspiration for her own range. With a mix of high-end and super affordable skin care and beauty essentials featuring on here, it’s anyone's guess what will be released in Posh Spice's very own range.

This isn’t the first time Beckham has brought a beauty range to the market. She collaborated with Estée Lauder in 2016. Speaking to British Vogue she said, "I have no shame in admitting that I love make-up! I’m a total beauty junkie, and always have been. I was constantly rifling through my mum’s make-up bag when I was little, and I loved nothing better than watching her getting ready to go out – putting her lipstick and eyeliner on.” She continued, “I like to celebrate being a woman — and for me, make-up is just a part of that."

It’d seem that fans don’t have long to wait until they can get their hands on Victoria Beckham Beauty. Whether she sticks purely with makeup or branches out to skin care too in her first release, this is seriously exciting for her fans who want to get the effortlessly chic look she pulls off so well.