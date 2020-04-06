From home workouts to TikTok dances, celebrities have found a bunch of fun ways to pass the time during quarantine, with the list now extending to hairstyling. Over the weekend, British designer Victoria Beckham turned her Cotswolds home into a salon, inviting her sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham to be her first clients.

Victoria showed off her hair dying skills on her Instagram story on April 5, revealing a photo of Cruz with bleached edges. “Mums can do most things with a little help…” she wrote, before posting Cruz with full blown pink tips shortly after, tagging celeb hair colourist Marley Xavier, who most likely offered the fashion designer some professional advice beforehand.

Victoria also showed off her razor skills, posting a photo of older son Romeo sporting a sleek topknot with a shaved back and sides. “Just opened the salon!! She cuts too!!”

The Beckhams creativity did not stop there over the weekend. Currently isolating in their impressive Cotswold mansion, the famous family made use of their large garden space, tie-dying old white T-shirts and socks outside.

Victoria posted a video of Cruz dying clothes with little sister Harper, saying excitedly, “We are gonna be full on tie-dye Beckham family, I like this. These paints look so good."

@victoriabeckham @victoriabeckham

After sharing the finished pieces with her 28.2millon Instagram followers, the proud mother went on to say, “I’m quite into this. I’m looking forward to wearing this one tomorrow with my matching socks. Lovely!”

@victoriabeckham @victoriabeckham

These fun-filled moments came after Victoria spoke to NHS staff in two different parts of the UK through video call on Saturday April 4. The former pop star mentioned being "humbled" by these teams as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic, urging her followers to comply with government instructions during this trying time, "we all need to do our part in staying home and helping these incredible workers and their colleagues on the frontline."