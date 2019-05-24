Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. Ahead of the legendary '90s girl group's reunion tour, Victoria Beckham sent a message to the Spice Girls on Instagram, wishing them luck as they hit the road once again. Back in November, the band announced that they were embarking on a UK & Ireland reunion tour, which begins on Friday, May 24, in Dublin, Ireland, without Beckham on board.

Despite bowing out of the tour, Beckham — who is now best known as a fashion designer — wished her former bandmates the best of luck before the Spice Girls took the stage on Friday. "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB," she wrote, adding the very appropriate hashtag, "#FriendshipNeverEnds." Proving that the love between the Spice Girls and Beckham is mutual, the band's official Instagram account commented on the designer's post, and shared it on their page, assuring Beckham that she is "Always a Spice Girl ❤️❤️❤️."

Shortly after the band announced their reunion tour, Beckham confirmed that she would not be joining them on stage once more, writing in an Instagram post back in November, "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" She continued, "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Despite becoming a household name as "Posh Spice," Beckham has admitted in recent years that she actually suffers from stage fright, and simply isn't comfortable performing any more. In 2018, while making a surprise appearance at the People's Choice Awards to accept the Fashion Icon Award, Beckham apologized for relying on notecards during her speech, according to Cosmopolitan. "I hung up my microphone some time ago and I get scared when I get up on stage and see a mic," Beckham reportedly explained.

The designer also revealed that after seeing an Elton John show in 2008, she realized that she simply didn't enjoy being onstage any more, and decided to leave that part of her life behind. "I went to see him in Vegas in doing The Red Piano, where David LaChapelle curated the most incredible show with him. And I remember sitting there very near to the front and looking at him singing those songs he’d sung time after time, year after year, and his passion and his enjoyment was incredible, even after all that time," Beckham recounted to Vogue Australia in October 2018. She continued:

"And a few nights later, I was on stage at Madison Square Garden with the Spice Girls and I thought ‘It’s almost like a waste that I’m given this opportunity. I appreciate the time I’ve had with the girls, but I don’t have what Elton can have after all these years. There was nothing there, other than that my kids were in the audience and I wanted them to see Mummy doing the Spice Girls."

In fact, because Beckham has been so open about the fact that she no longer enjoys performing, the remaining Spice Girls — Geri Haliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm — admitted that they never officially asked her to be part of the tour. "She's said it for years that she just doesn't want to do it anymore," Haliwell explained on The Jonathan Ross Show shortly after the tour was announced, while Chisolm noted that they "presumed" she wasn't interested in singing onstage again.

"She just didn’t want to do it," Bunton added. "She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on. The philosophy of us is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care for each other, we support each other and we support her, and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her, so it’s all good."

As heartbreaking as it is for Spice Girls fans to not see the entire band back together onstage this summer, it is comforting to know that Posh Spice will forever remain part of the group. After all, as they sang themselves, friendship never ends.